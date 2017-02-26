Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan agree to terms, will fight on April 23

Manny Pacquiao says he’ll meet Amir Khan in the ring on April 23. (Getty)

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao stated earlier in the week that he preferred to face Amir Khan in his next fight instead of promoter Bob Arum’s desired foe, Jeff Horn.

On Saturday night, Pacquiao (58-6-2) took to his Twitter page to announce he will be fighting the former welterweight champion on April 23.

Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted. #PacquiaoKhan — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 26, 2017





Khan also took to his Twitter account to announce the fight.

My team an I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 26, 2017





No announcement was made as to where the fight would be taking place.

Yahoo Sports reached out to Arum and Pacquiao advisor Michael Koncz, but had not received comment as of this writing.

Pacquiao, 38, who last fought on Nov. 5 in defeating Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision to win the WBO crown, was expected to face Horn on April 22nd in Brisbane, Australia, in a deal Arum had setup with New Zealand promotional company, Duco Events.

But Pacquiao and his advisor Michael Koncz were talking with a group in the United Arab Emirates to bring Pacquiao’s next fight there and the desired opponent was Khan.

Khan wanted to fight Pacquiao for the last couple years but the eight-division world champion decided to go against Floyd Mayweather and Vargas. The native of England last fought in May when he moved up to middleweight and lost to then-champion Canelo Alvarez by sixth-round knockout.

