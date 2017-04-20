Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht: Europa League as it happened

The semi-final lineup is now set. Be sure to join IBTimes UK tomorrow from 10.30 BST for live coverage of both the Champions League and Europa League draws.

We will also have post-match reaction from Mourinho for you at some stage tonight.

Goodbye for now.

Lyon beat Besiktas 7-6 on penalties

Rashford pops up in extra-time with his third goal in four matches to send United through to the semi-finals of the Europa League. What a captivating, breathless second leg packed full of chances and talking points.

United got there in the end, although, having gone in at half-time in 90 minutes all square after an impressive Anderlecht surge, should have made sure of victory much sooner.

Fans will wait nervously for news on those serious-looking knee injuries suffered by Rojo and Ibrahimovic.

End of extra-time

Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht (Agg 3-2)

Besiktas 2-1 Lyon (Agg 3-3) - match goes to penalties

Schalke 3-2 Ajax (Agg 3-4)

Goal: Schalke 3-2 Ajax (Amin Younes)

Martial slots in Mkhitaryan's pass but is flagged for offside. Mbodji then gets up above Shaw to whistle a header inches over the crossbar.

A couple of scary moments for Romero and the United defence as Anderlecht push forward in search of an equaliser to stun this home crowd.

Romero does just about enough to deny Acheampong after the Ghanaian looks to turn home Mbodji's header. This one is not over just yet.

Incredible drama in Germany. As it stands, Ajax are going through on away goals.

Goal: Schalke 3-1 Ajax (Nick Viergever)

Pogba should wrap up victory, but his shot lacks the requisite power and is palmed away by Ruben.

A long ball from Blind is guided towards Rashford by the head of Fellaini and the academy graduate does fantastically to create a pocket of space for a shot that takes a slight nick off Mbodji and goes in off the fingertips of Ruben.

Relief floods around the Theatre of Dreams. Is that the goal that sends United through to the semi-finals of the Europa League?

Goal: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht (Marcus Rashford)

15 minutes away from a penalty shootout in Manchester.

Half-time in extra-time

Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht (Agg 2-2)

Besiktas 2-1 Lyon (Agg 3-3)

Schalke 3-0 Ajax (Agg 3-2)

Dendocker blocks Rashford's latest effort.

At the other end, Romero spills an awkward left-footed shot from Tielemans but gathers at the second time of asking to stop Thelin from putting Anderlecht in front.

Goal: Schalke 3-0 Ajax (Daniel Caligiuri)

Goaaa...no!

Pogba has the ball in the net but the referee blows for climbing by Fellaini on Spajic.

Still we remain level at 1-1.

Appiah cuts down Rashford near the byline and is promptly shown a yellow card. Rashford's free-kick towards Fellaini is headed away heroically by Spajic.

The Serbian centre-back, currently on loan from Toulouse, has been colossal tonight.

Mkhitaryan glides past Anderlecht's midfield and looks to send Rashford clear. Important clearance from Appiah.

Opportunities at both ends as this breathless encounter shows no signs of slowing down.

Ruben gathers a deflected long-range shot from Mkhitaryan and Obradovic's powerful attempt is diverted behind, seemingly off substitute Thelin.

The referee controversially signals for a corner and Stanciu blazes over.

A cheeky rabona cross from the confident Rashford sets up Pogba for an overhead kick that is blocked by Spajic.

That would have been a sensational goal.

Incredibly, three of tonight's four quarter-final second-leg ties are heading to extra-time.

Yet more injury woe for United as Ibrahimovic limps off after appearing to hyperextend his knee. The stretcher was brought out, but he left the pitch under his own weight.

Martial comes on for the additional 30 minutes.

Full-time score

Genk 1-1 Celta Vigo (Agg 3-4)

End of 90 minutes

Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht (Agg 2-2)

Besiktas 2-1 Lyon (Agg 3-3)

Schalke 2-0 Ajax (Agg 2-2)

Rashford nutmegs Mbodji and a cracking intervention from the rock-solid Spajic prevents Shaw from forcing a shot on goal.

Ibrahimovic lands very awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Mbodji. His knee seemed to buckle under him and the physio is immediately waved on.

Just the two minutes of added time signalled by the fourth official.

United have absolutely dominated this second half, creating numerous chances. Can they find a last-gasp winner to prevent extra-time?

Ibrahimovic scoops the ball through for Rashford after Pogba and Mkhitaryan link-up to good effect.

The teenager shoots into the side netting from a tight angle as the clock ticks down towards the end of 90 minutes.

Rashford smashes into an empty net after picking up an incisive through ball from Pogba. Unfortunately for him, the offside flag is up.

Instant replays show he was actually onside. That run was timed to perfection and Mourinho knows it as he remonstrates with the fourth official on the touchline.

Carrick gets the better of Dendoncker and finds Ibrahimovic in a dangerous position. Zlatan takes a great initial touch, only to miscue a right-footed effort horribly wide.

Red card: Joel Veltman (Ajax)

Yet another tremendous chance for United to retake the lead goes begging.

Pogba peels off the back of Dendoncker and turns Mkhitaryan's outswinging corner over the crossbar from a few yards out.

How is this still 1-1?!

United pepper the Anderlecht box with crosses but Spajic and Mbodji stand firm.

Ibrahimovic's speculative appeals for a penalty are quickly waved away by referee Undiano after some attentive defending from Spajic.

Just over 15 minutes of the 90 remaining. Extra-time beckons at Old Trafford as it stands.

Ibrahimovic is denied at point-blank range by Ruben after Valencia's cross is headed on by Fellaini.

Two glorious chances spurned by profligate United in quick succession. This has been quite some game thus far.

After an Anderlecht corner is cleared, United break quickly and Rashford goes through one-on-one with Ruben after a sloppy error from Appiah.

However, he takes the ball too far wide while trying to round the goalkeeper and that allows Appiah to get back in and make a crucial challenge.

Rashford shouts in frustration. That was a real, real chance.

Goal: Genk 1-1 Celta Vigo (Leandro Trossard)

Goal: Genk 0-1 Celta Vigo (Pione Sisto)

United are just starting to turn the screw a little here. Rashford shoots narrowly wide after Pogba's direct pass is nodded into his path by Ibrahimovic.

Fellaini, no doubt eager to silence those boos, gets up above his marker to power a header straight at Ruben.

A double change from Anderlecht sees Bruno and Stanciu replace Chipciu and Hanni.

Tielemans makes a crucial header up against Fellaini and Rashford's fierce drive from the edge of the box is deflected over for a corner.

Goal: Besiktas 2-1 Lyon (Anderson Talisca)

Audible boos and whistles from the vocal away contingent as former Standard Liege midfielder Fellaini jogs on in place of Lingard.

Romero called into action once again to hold a Teodorczyk header. Comfortable save.

Fellaini is preparing to come on for United. Mourinho is not happy with Ibrahimovic, who mishits a woeful pass out of play.

The evergreen Swede has been well off the pace so far tonight.

Two quickfire goals - the second from former Cardiff City flop Burgstaller - have Schalke back on level terms against Ajax. All to play for in Gelsenkirchen.

Goal: Schalke 2-0 Ajax (Guido Burgstaller)

Goal: Schalke 1-0 Ajax (Leon Goretzka)

Romero easily saves Chipciu's hopeful shot after Obradovic leaves Mkhitaryan red-faced with a lovely nutmeg.

Mkhitaryan and Rashford combine to set Shaw scampering through. The left-back proceeds to drive to the byline and play a dangerous square pass across the face of goal.

Ivan Obradovic somehow does just enough to put off Lingard. That should have been 2-1.

Tielemans releases Teodorczyk with a perfect long pass and only a well-timed block from Valencia denies the prolific Pole.

Romero punches the subsequent corner clear.

Dennis Appiah turns the ball behind under pressure from Shaw. Rashford's whipped corner towards Ibrahimovic is cleared.

Anderlecht get the second half off and running.

Will this tie be settled inside 90 minutes, or are we in for a long evening?

A reminder that this is the only scoreline that would command extra-time and possible penalties.

Some half-time reading for you now. IBTimes UK European football correspondent Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal speaks to Anderlecht goalkeeper Ruben Martinez...

An enthralling, end-to-end first half that simply flew by.

A perfect start for United following Mkhitaryan's powerful strike has steadily morphed into something more akin to a nightmare with that injury to Rojo and Hanni's equaliser that levelled the aggregate score at two apiece.

Fearless Anderlecht have bounced back in terrific fashion from an early setback and arguably should be ahead at the interval.

Plenty of work for the hosts to do to secure a semi-final berth.

Half-time scores

Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht (Agg 2-2)

Besiktas 1-1 Lyon (Agg 2-3)

Schalke 0-0 Ajax (Agg 0-2)

Genk 0-0 Celta Vigo (Agg 2-3)

Almost another key opportunity for Anderlecht. Teodorczyk turns Blind down the right flank and eventually finds Acheampong.

Tielemans tries to square it for Hanni, whose attempt to round Romero is foiled by a heavy touch.

Two minutes of added time will be played at the end of this first half.

Contrasting fortunes for goalscorer Mkhitaryan, who demonstrates an exquisite touch to control Pogba's inventive pass but slices the subsequent shot well wide.

Mkhitaryan tees up Lingard with a quick free-kick, but the offside flag is immediately raised.

Shaw, in the team tonight because of his attacking nous, then receives possession from Pogba before shooting straight at Ruben.

Goal: Besiktas 1-1 Lyon (Alexandre Lacazette)

Ruben pushes clear a shot from Rashford and Pogba launches an abysmal long-range drive into orbit.

Goal: Besiktas 1-0 Lyon (Anderson Talisca)

Anderlecht have responded superbly to that early setback and get their reward.

Tielemans thunders a deflected shot against the crossbar after a sweeping long pass from Dendoncker. Teodorczyk is unable to get the ball out his feet, but captain Hanni makes no mistake from close range.

That crucial away goal levels the tie. Game very much on at Old Trafford.

View photos Sofiane Hanni More

Goal: Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht (Sofiane Hanni)

Romero easily claims a tame free-kick from Tielemans that was awarded following Pogba's foul on Hanni.

Dendoncker forces Romero into a good save. Plenty of life in Anderlecht yet.

Rojo, clearly in a lot of pain, leaves the field on a stretcher. Daley Blind is summoned by Mourinho and joins Bailly in central defence.

That's a real blow for United. The Argentine has been superb over recent months, belying his reputation for being somewhat unreliable.

View photos Marcos Rojo More

Rojo received another blow to the knee while trying to stop Acheampong and goes down for a second time. It does not look like he will be able to carry on.

Antonio Valencia makes a woeful clearing header and centre-back partners Bailly and Rojo get themselves into all sorts of bother.

Acheampong quickly takes advantage of that confusion and fires a deflected effort into the side netting.

Concern here as Marcos Rojo, after taking a heavy touch, clashes knees with Chipciu and stays down in some discomfort.

He will require medical attention. Mourinho cannot afford to lose another centre-back with Jones and Smalling already in the treatment room.

The fleet-footed Armenian has now scored 10 goals in all competitions so far during his first season in United red. He's come a long way since that early shunning by Mourinho.

After a positive opening, Anderlecht are suddenly on the rack.

Tielemans is cautioned for pulling down the pacy Rashford and Ruben then has to make two excellent saves to deny Pogba and Lingard.

Mourinho wanted a fast start tonight and he's got it. A gorgeous pass from Paul Pogba releases Rashford, whose poor initial cross towards Ibrahimovic is returned to sender by Mbodji.

He then tees up Mkhitaryan for a thumping drive that arrows past two defenders and Ruben before nestling in the back of the net.

United firmly in control of this tie.

View photos Henrikh Mkhitaryan More

Goal: Manchester United 1-0 Anderlecht (Henrikh Mkhitaryan)

Anderlecht certainly have not looked overawed during this opening 10 minutes. Teodorczyk just fails to connect with a lofted pass before Shaw does well to snuff out the danger posed by Chipciu.

The left-back then immediately attracts groans by giving the ball away deep inside his own half.

Carrick strikes the first blow in his intriguing midfield battle with Tielemans. Just the 16 years separate those two.

Ibrahimovic's low pass towards Rashford is intercepted by Ruben.

Close!

Dendoncker tries his luck with a dipping long-range shot that lands on the roof of the net.

What a strike from that far out.

Some early space for Lingard after nice build-up play involving Carrick and Mkhitaryan.

His low cross towards Ibrahimovic is cleared by Kara Mbodji, who was excellent in the first leg.

Spanish referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco blows his whistle and United, now flying the British flag alone in Europe following valiant Leicester City's exit from the Champions League on Tuesday, get this quarter-final second-leg tie underway.

Just over five minutes remaining until kick-off at Old Trafford.

Expect this lot to make plenty of noise tonight...

Mourinho also confirmed that Rooney is fit and that United "might need him to help us".

Shaw has been selected ahead of Darmian due to his greater attacking qualities. United not merely content to rely on that away goal to see them through, by the looks of things.

View photos Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho More

Speaking to BT Sport, Mourinho defended the decision to bench Herrera by insisting that it is "impossible" for the Spaniard to play every match and stressing the need for rotation after a mentally gruelling clash with Chelsea.

United travel to Burnley on Sunday before facing Pep Guardiola's City in a rearranged Thursday night Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, Ajax head to Schalke's Veltins-Arena hoping to successfully defend a 2-0 lead given to them by Davy Klaassen in Amsterdam.

Genk also host Celta Vigo looking to take advantage of the two away goals they notched in a five-goal thriller last week.

The authorities will hope for a much calmer affair between Lyon and Besiktas tonight after last week's meeting at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais was delayed by 45 minutes due to crowd violence that followed earlier trouble in the city.

View photos Lyon Besiktas More

Both clubs have since been handed suspended European bans and fined €100k each.

In terms of changes from the first leg, Weiler replaces Bram Nuytinck with Uros Spajic and also opts for Hanni and Alexandru Chipciu over Massimo Bruno and Nicolae Stanciu.

Mooted Premier League target and highly-rated academy graduate Youri Tielemans will look to pull the strings from midfield, while Weiler has resisted the urge to keep top scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk on the bench ahead of an important clash with Club Brugge on Sunday.

View photos Lukasz Teodorczyk More

The Polish international, who had been struggling with a shoulder injury, comes in for Ibrahimovic compatriot Isaac Kiese Thelin.

33-time Belgian champions and former Uefa Cup winners Anderlecht, competing in their first European quarter-final since 1997, beat KV Oostende 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a second-half effort from Sofiane Hanni. The Purple and Whites currently sit top of the pile at the Championship play-off stage of the Belgian First Division A.

Swiss coach Rene Weiler makes two alterations from that narrow win at the Versluys Arena as former Barcelona goalkeeper Ruben Martinez replaces Frank Boeckx and Frank Acheampong returns at the expense of Adrien Trebel.

Joining Rooney on the home bench is Anthony Martial. The inconsistent French forward was omitted entirely from the squad to face Chelsea and has since been challenged by Mourinho to follow Rashford's example...

We are together for almost 10 months or something like that. I know the players much better now. The players should know me much better now. In the same way I know what the players like, they also know what I like and I have to go in the direction of the players and they have to come in my direction. That's the point. That's why Marcus Rashford even without scoring goals, and not in the Premier League since September, he was always a player that I trust and I play and support because he was always coming in my direction and what I want from a Manchester United player. It's about that. it's about knowing each other better. Do I think Anthony is player with great ability? Yes. Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes. But he needs to give me things that I like.

Mourinho makes five changes to the side that dismissed Chelsea, with Romero replacing De Gea as expected and Matteo Darmian making way for the oft-maligned Luke Shaw.

Ander Herrera is given a rest following his excellent throwback man-marking job on Eden Hazard, while Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young also drop to the bench.

Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and (most notably) Zlatan Ibrahimovic all return. Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford retain their starting spots after both impressing last weekend.

Carrick is also handed the captain's armband.

Official team news on the way. Stay tuned...

Second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero will once again start ahead of David De Gea tonight, although Mourinho is not content to label the Argentine as his permanent number one in this competition...

He's not my goalkeeper for the Europa League, he's my goalkeeper for tomorrow and he was my goalkeeper in other matches. But he's not my goalkeeper for the Europa League, I never like to do that complete separation. I can say that the priority is for Sergio to play in the Europa League, yes...I don't like the complete separation. I cannot say every match is for one or for the other. The reality is that Sergio is very stable and very experienced. He's playing very well. He played in the Premier League, he played well, he played in the FA Cup, he played well, he played in the League Cup, he played well. Every time he plays, he plays well. He's very stable. I think it's very important to have goalkeepers playing because, if not, one day you have a problem and one goalkeeper has to play and does not have the feeling of the match. So I always like to rotate my goalkeepers in different competitions, but without that complete separation of 'this competition is for me, that competition is for you'.

View photos Sergio Romero More

While Rooney is likely to feature, however, defenders Chris Smalling (knee) and Phil Jones (toe) are not expected to make their respective returns until mid-May.

Juan Mata has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing groin surgery, while young striker James Wilson continues to recover from anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained during a loan spell with Championship outfit Derby County back in October.

Wayne Rooney could return to United's matchday squad this evening after missing four games due to ankle trouble.

"He's working now, he's improving and, if in this session the answer is positive, I will select him to be on the bench tomorrow," Mourinho told reporters before a final training run yesterday. "His experience, his know-how of this knock-out phase – I think he's a player that can be useful tomorrow.

View photos Wayne Rooney More

"If we need a goal, he can help us. If we need to keep control of the game by having possession, he can help us too. So hopefully his answer in the training session is positive."

Still basking in the glow of a surprising tactical masterclass that ended a run of defeats against former employers Chelsea, threatened to blow the title race wide open and boosted his side's chances of a top-four finish, Jose Mourinho returns to the Old Trafford dugout tonight as he attempts to guide competition favourites Manchester United into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Portuguese bemoaned the profligate finishing of his attacking players during a first-leg draw against Anderlecht in Brussels seven days ago, when Leander Dendoncker delivered a late sucker-punch to cancel out Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half opener.

View photos Leander Dendoncker More

However, confidence should be sky high following that dominant defeat of the Premier League leaders and another home victory in Europe is expected against a Belgian outfit that, while notably strong domestically, have failed to win or even keep a clean sheet in 17 previous trips to England and looked sheepish for much of that opening clash at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

While our primary focus tonight is on events at Old Trafford, IBTimes UK will also endeavour to keep you fully up-to-date with goings on from across the other three last-eight second-leg ties.

