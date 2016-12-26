Manchester United top struggling Sunderland 3-1

Manchester United's fine run of form continued as they beat struggling Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Boxing Day, with Fabio Borini's late stunner nothing but a consolation for the visitors.

After weathering an early storm, the Black Cats conceded in the first period when Daley Blind's cross-shot found the corner of the net after good work from Ibrahimovic on the left-hand side of the area.

It was to stay at one goal at the break, but after tentatively searching for a leveller without really looking like finding it against their comfortable hosts, the Black Cats conceded two quick-fire goals to consign themselves to another defeat.

Didier Ndong dallied in possession to start with, allowing Paul Pogba to find Ibrahimovic, who finished clinically. A few minutes later, substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in on the act, skillfully and acrobatically volleying home - albeit from an offside position.

David Moyes, on his return to Old Trafford after being sacked by the Red Devils two and a half years ago, saw his side pick up a consolation goal when Fabio Borini made the most of a poor United clearance, hammering home into the top corner from 25 yards.

That was not enough, however, to prevent them from spending another weekend in the bottom three, while Jose Mourinho's United continue to march on.