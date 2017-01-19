Manchester United-Stoke City Preview

With second through sixth in the Premier League table separated by a mere five points, fortunes can change on a week-to-week basis. Manchester United have a chance to further tighten the table if they can get a result Saturday against Stoke City.

Still flying under the radar in sixth place, United (11-7-3) are five points behind second-place Tottenham Hotspur and four back of Arsenal for fourth and the all-important final Champions League spot. But they are also two adrift of their eternal rivals Man City, and given their sputtering form on the other side of town, there is a chance Jose Mourinho's team could overtake them before a busy week of cup action.

United had their six-match win streak in league play halted with a 1-1 draw versus Liverpool on Sunday. As he has so many times this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided the crucial goal, his header on 84 minutes floating in under the crossbar to provide a point as the Red Devils extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 16 matches (12-4-0).

"We were more direct in the second half," Ibrahimovic told the team's official website. "We didn't build from behind, we put it up and we started from up the pitch because they had a very high pressure. We had too many mistakes in our build-up so in the second half we chose to go more direct."

Easily the best free transfer signing in the Premier League this season, the former Sweden international has scored 13 goals in his last 13 appearances in all competitions, including six and three assists in his last six league contests.

Ibrahimovic is tied with Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez for the league lead with 14 goals, but he's more concerned about bringing the Premier League trophy back to Old Trafford.

"Seeing me winning something and not my teammates isn't the way I want to have it," he said. "I prefer to see my teammates winning trophies and the individual trophies will follow. Everybody will talk about what they want. I am here to win."

This match will kick off a busy stretch for United, who are still in the hunt for four trophies - though being 12 points adrift of Chelsea does make Ibrahimovic's want for the Premier League crown a little far-fetched. After this match, they will try to finish off Hull City on Thursday in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal after winning the first 2-0, and next Sunday will host Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United also are still involved in the Europa League and will resume play next month in the knockout round of 32 against French side Saint-Etienne. The team also has not been much of a player in the January transfer window, save the selling of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton, though surplus to goods winger Memphis Depay is rumoured to be close to moving on to Lyon.

While the big six grab most of the Premier League headlines, Mark Hughes has quietly gotten Stoke City (7-6-8) into the top half of the table in ninth. They bounced back from last week's disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Wolverhampton at home by easing past relegation-threatened Sunderland 3-1 last Saturday.

Marko Arnautovic scored two goals in a seven-minute span early in the first half, and Peter Crouch added a third shortly after the half-hour mark for Stoke, who have won their last two league matches after a five-match winless spell. For Arnautovic, it was his first goals in league play since netting against Crystal Palace on Oct. 18.

"Finally, every game I try to score and every game I give my all, so this is a nice day for me," the Austria international told Stoke City Player. "More than that though I am really happy for the team because we were very bad in the FA Cup last weekend and people were criticising us after that.

"I think we showed them that we are back on track, which we needed to be because we have some big games coming up against very good teams."

Hughes has not hid his desire to get the Potters to seventh at the end of the season, and is counting on goalkeeper Lee Grant to deliver another key performance similar to the one at Old Trafford that resulted in a 1-1 draw and Stoke's first Premier League point from the Theatre of Dreams in club history.

"On the day at their place all the talk was about Lee coming in and doing really well, which he absolutely did. After the initial opening period, I thought the game was very evenly matched and we had chances.

