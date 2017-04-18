Why Manchester United signing John Terry is not as crazy as it first sounds

Chelsea’s captain, leader, legend John Terry joining Manchester United – sounds crazy doesn’t it? In some ways it is, but then again, Jose Mourinho to Manchester United sounded equally as crazy a year or so ago.

Making the move from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford is not the same as heading from the Bridge to White Hart Lane. Mourinho, previously booed by United’s fans, is now serenaded by the Stretford End.

Terry’s infamous penalty miss in the 2008 Champions League final is still the source of much amusement in Manchester. The Viva John Terry song remains a popular tune on Sir Matt Busby Way.

This obstacle can be overcome. Mourinho is proof of that. The Special One was what Manchester United needed. A huge personality and a man with a proven track record of Premier League success.

In many respects, Terry is what United have needed this season. He is still a better defender than Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. He would have played more than those three had he been a United player this season.

More than that, the former England captain is a born leader. Ashley Young wore the armband for Mourinho’s team on Sunday – that alone just highlights the lack of such characters in the Old Trafford dressing room at the moment.

Another key factor is Mourinho himself. Terry describes the Portuguese as the best he has ever worked with. Mourinho made the centre-half one of his untouchables during his time at Chelsea.

The pair remain in regular contact as friends. There is a level of trust between the two that is unlike a normal understanding between manager and player. Mourinho and Terry are more than that.

At 36, his best years are behind him after 22 years with the Blues. Only Red Devils legends Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs have played in more Premier League matches than Terry and no defender has scored more goals in the top-flight.

However, the same question of age hung over Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Swede has been a sensational signing and leads the club’s scoring charts.

Terry, a boyhood United fan, has only played 10 games for Chelsea this term but he has been fully fit for a while. Only Antonio Conte’s incredible transformation of his defence has seen the veteran forced into a spectating role at the Bridge.

Setting aside all of his off-the-field controversies, Terry has shown great professionalism to keep himself in shape, and regular jets off to Portugal to recharge his batteries.

John Terry is leaving Chelsea in the summer

A move across the pond to join a Major League Soccer franchise would appear more plausible than heading to China, regardless of the money on offer in the Far East, given his family situation. The American Dream appears to be over though.

So where else for Terry? The Barking-born defender insists he wants to continue playing. We know that West Bromwich Albion made an offer to sign him in January.

With all due respect to the Baggies, there is little Terry can achieve at the Hawthorns. Why would he go to the Midlands to finish eighth, ninth or tenth next season? It offers little motivation for one last swansong.

For a man used to winning things, only one Premier League club with a realistic chance of silverware in need of a defender springs to mind. Manchester United and his old pal Mourinho beckon.

Tottenham would never sign Terry and they do not need him in any case. Jurgen Klopp favours younger players at Liverpool and Arsenal are not on the radar. Manchester City were once an option but that ship has sailed.

