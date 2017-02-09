Manchester United posts 18 percent rise in second-quarter revenue

Feb 9 (Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United on Thursday said it was on course to meet its full-year financial targets as it posted an 18 percent rise in second-quarter revenue despite its absence from the lucrative Champions League.

United, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to December 31 rose to 69 million pounds ($86.6 million) from 56.1 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased by 18 percent to 157.9 million pounds.

The club reiterated its revenue target of between 530 to 540 million pounds for the year to the end of June. ($1 = 0.7964 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)