Manchester United-Middlesbrough Preview

Manchester United are at the finish line of a chaotic fixture list, but they are severely short-handed heading into their match Sunday at Riverside against a Middlesbrough side hoping a managerial change will be the spark they need to avoid the drop.

Heading into the weekend, United (13-10-3) are six points back of Liverpool for the fourth and final Champions League spot as they are part of a five-way scrum with the Reds, Tottenham Hotspur, eternal rivals Manchester City and Arsenal for the three places behind champions-elect Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho's side kept up their dual-pronged attack for a spot in Europe's most lucrative tournament, grinding their way past FC Rostov on Thursday for a 1-0 second-leg victory that provided a 2-1 aggregate in the round of 16 in the Europa League. Juan Mata scored in the 70th minute for the game's lone goal as United persevered on a quick turnaround after a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

"It was a difficult game," said Mourinho, whose team will play Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinals. "We have lots of enemies. Normally the enemy should be Rostov, but we have lots of enemies. It's difficult to play on Monday night with 10 men, it is difficult to play now, it is difficult to play on Sunday at 12 o'clock, so we have lots of enemies.

"I can imagine some people will say we should play better, we could play better, we should score more goals, we should not have so many difficulties to beat this opponent, but the reality is we have lots of things going against us and we have to try and fight. The boys are amazing and we will probably lose the game on Sunday but we will try our best."

Before anyone holds any pity parties for Mourinho and United, realise that Monday's loss to his former team was just United's second loss in their last 30 matches (20-8-2) in all competitions. And the Red Devils still are unbeaten in their last 16 league matches (9-7-0) since Chelsea administered a 4-0 thrashing Oct. 23.

But Mourinho's personnel issues are very real.

Midfielder Paul Pogba picked up a knock Thursday, and Daley Blind left with a head injury. He also will be without the suspended Ander Herrera and prolific forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as the former picked up a red card in the loss to Chelsea and the 25-goal scorer is serving the second of a three-match ban for elbowing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.

That is on top of the injuries that may rule out strikers Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial as well as defender Bastian Schweinsteiger. That could force Marcus Rashford to again lead the line he did Monday, but Mourinho refuses to cede any ground to the five teams above him.

"We don't cry," he said. "Nobody saw us crying this week because we don't have Zlatan, because we don't have this, we don't have that, nobody had one single word from us crying about it."

There were few tears shed at Middlesbrough (4-10-13), which reached an amicable parting of the ways with manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday. The Teesiders have struggled to score goals all season - they have a league-low 19 - and are three points from safety entering this match.

Additionally, Boro are winless in their last 10 league matches (0-4-6) and have just one victory in their last 13 (1-4-8), leaving a team in the unenvious position of needing something drastic in a bid to remain in the top flight. And their struggles came after Karanka presided over an arduous two-year climb from the Championship during his three-plus seasons in charge that included avoiding the drop to League One after his arrival in the 2012-13 season.

"Aitor is tired, he has worked so hard for our football club over the last three-and-a-half years and the tension surrounding the end of last season would have taken its toll on anyone," Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson told The Times. "He has working his socks off trying to bring players in and he hasn't really had a break since the minute he walked through the door.

"I know people are cynical when you say that a decision was mutual, but he wasn't sacked. He sacrificed himself. He's in a good frame of kind. I think he's relieved. He has been enormous for the club. He has progressed us and he will have learned an enormous amount from this experience."

