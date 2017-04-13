Manchester United lets in late Anderlecht equalizer in 1-1 away tie in Europa League quarterfinals

Manchester United made another stride towards playing in the Champions League next season. Albeit a small one, by taking a narrow advantage – an away goal – from an unexpected 1-1 tie with Anderlecht in Brussels on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s go-ahead goal did not stand up against Leander Dendoncker’s 86th-minute equalizer.

With Jose Mourinho’s vaunted side lingering in fifth place in the Premier League, and therefore in real danger of missing the continent’s premier tournament next year, it has been posited, with some merit, that winning the Europa League is the path of least resistance into next year’s Champions League.

After all, it could prove a good deal trickier to overtake fourth-place Manchester City or third-place Liverpool in the Premier League table – even though United only lags City by four and Liverpool by six points, with one and two games in hand, respectively – than it would to beat Anderlecht and whoever else the tournament could throw at the Red Devils. That would be either Ajax, Schalke, Celta Vigo, Genk, Lyon or Besiktas.

The winner of this season’s Europa League receives a berth in next year’s Champions League, underscoring the event’s undercard stature. That United is now fairly openly treating it as a Champions League qualifying tournament is both damning of the Europa League and indeed the side’s league campaign.

Anderlecht began the match assertively, creating half-chances with an aggressive press. But United soon wrested control with its superiority in every line. Zlatan Ibrahimovic got onto the end of a low cross from close range but was denied by goalkeeper Ruben. Jesse Lingard then reached the rebound first but stabbed the ball off the post.

United imposed itself more as the game carried on, but Anderlecht remained undaunted and uninterested in just absorbing pressure – an audacity that would eventually pay off.

United took the lead in the 36th minute. Antonio Valencia’s cross was met by Marcus Rashford. Ruben saved the shot but didn’t push it wide enough. It skipped up in front of Mkhitaryan, who dinked it into the net from a tight angle.

Just after halftime, Valencia cleared a ball off his own goal line, but from there on, United looked like it would get an insurance goal imminently. Yet Mkhitaryan flashed his flying volley just wide from a Matteo Darmian cross. Marouane Fellaini, roundly booed by the home crowd for his former association with Anderlecht arch-rival Standard Liege, came close twice.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, the world’s most expensive player ever, continued to vex his critics by hitting an open shot from a promising spot right at Ruben, after he was chipped through by Zlatan.

And then, quite against the grain, Anderlecht equalized. Dendoncker slipped in between Fellaini and Darmian and slammed his header from an Ivan Obradovic cross past goalkeeper Sergio Romero. It was Anderlecht’s first shot on target of the game.

Mourinho looked annoyed. And understandably so. The path back into Europe just got that much more windy. United has its precious away goal, but the margin for error is slim. And this is the risk of trying to get back into the continent’s big dance by winning its junior prom: knockout tournaments are treacherous. Even the second-tier ones.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.