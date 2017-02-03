Manchester United-Leicester City Preview

Leicester City's Premier League status is in serious jeopardy.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester (5-6-12) who, lest we forget, are defending champions, face a very different challenge the rest of the season as they host Manchester United on Sunday.

The Foxes' 1-0 loss to Burnley in midweek left them drifting ever closer to the relegation zone - 16th and two points from the drop - in a league campaign that could hardly have gone less to plan.

If results go against Leicester, they could slip into the bottom three this weekend, but it looks increasingly likely that a survival scrap is on the horizon - regardless of the outcome of the games in this matchday.

"We've got to pull together," full-back Danny Simpson said. "Everyone - us, the fans, everyone to do with the club - we're hurting, and we've got a big game at the weekend.

"I hope the fans can see (our effort), especially in the last couple of games. It's just hard to take and we need the fans more than ever. We all need to pull together and pick up some points. Everyone is devastated, but we've got a massive game coming up at the weekend. It's hard, but we're at home and we'll have our fans behind us."

Leicester's "massive game" sees Manchester United (11-9-3) travel to the King Power Stadium with a point to prove of their own. Jose Mourinho's side missed out on the opportunity to lift themselves into the scrap for the Champions League places when they drew 0-0 with Hull City on Wednesday.

A lacklustre evening grabbed the headlines when Mourinho launched an attack on his treatment by officials and perceived injustices during the match.

"If I speak I am punished. I don't want to be punished," Mourinho said in his post-match media conference. "Don't ask me questions that I cannot answer. You know clearly that I am different. I am different. The rules for me are different. I am different in everything, I watch my team play in a hotel, I was forbidden to go to the stadium, my assistant (Rui Faria) had a six-match stadium ban and he didn't touch anyone.

"One fourth official told to a manager (Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp): ''I enjoy very much your passion, so do what you want to do.' Today I was told sit down or I have to send you to the stands, so everything is different for me, so don't ask me questions that put me in a difficult situation."

The Manchester United boss has a case, but the timing of his comments were conveniently timed to take attention away from a dismally poor performance against Hull.

United looked lacklustre, with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic particularly disappointing as the team's ponderous pace of play returned. This is not a new concern for Mourinho and his side, who have drawn nine games this season - tied with Middlesbrough for the league high heading into the weekend. But the lack of attacking spark is the primary reason why the most expensively-assembled squad in the division are trailing in sixth position and off the pace in the race for those Champions League spots.

United's hopes of returning to their winning ways against Leicester will be assisted by a sparse injury list, with Phil Jones the only first-team option out.

Leicester are missing forwards Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa.

The Foxes have won just one of their five meetings with United since returning to the Premier League, and were hammered 4-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the season. This fixture last season was a 1-1 draw.