Manchester United Fans Are Trolling 'Captain, Leader, Legend' John Terry

The Editors

From Esquire UK

The face that launched a thousand cringe banners and Chelsea's 'Captain Leader Legend' John Terry announced yesterday that this season would be his last at Stamford Bridge

After he cried at the close of their terrible season last year, telling fans he was working out a way to stay at the club, his one-year contract has seen him barely appear in Conte's starting lineup this season.

His departure comes as little surprise but still generated a few moist eyes from Chelsea stalwarts who remember the good times with Terry, tweeting #ThankYouJohnTerry.

Less so for Manchester United fans, who saw the announcement as a chance to recollect Terry's performance during the Champions League final penalty shoot-out in 2008.

They have a lot to thank him for after all, Terry slipped over and subsequently hit the post gifting United the European title.

