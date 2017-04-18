Manchester United Fans Are Trolling 'Captain, Leader, Legend' John Terry

From Esquire UK

The face that launched a thousand cringe banners and Chelsea's 'Captain Leader Legend' John Terry announced yesterday that this season would be his last at Stamford Bridge

After he cried at the close of their terrible season last year, telling fans he was working out a way to stay at the club, his one-year contract has seen him barely appear in Conte's starting lineup this season.

SEE ALSO: Gary Lineker Is Very Cross About Leicester Fans Behaving Badly In Madrid

His departure comes as little surprise but still generated a few moist eyes from Chelsea stalwarts who remember the good times with Terry, tweeting #ThankYouJohnTerry.

Less so for Manchester United fans, who saw the announcement as a chance to recollect Terry's performance during the Champions League final penalty shoot-out in 2008.

They have a lot to thank him for after all, Terry slipped over and subsequently hit the post gifting United the European title.

Viva John Terry -Love the way he adjusted his arm band to show CAPTAIN, before taking the penalty and slipping



pic.twitter.com/Qvltsw5MO1 - Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) April 17, 2017

Thank you for everything John Terry, you'll forever be a Manchester United legend 👏🏻



https://t.co/5jAUicP0dK - United Report (@ManUtdReport_) April 17, 2017

Thanks John Terry for this slip which won us our 3rd Champions League. pic.twitter.com/1HNcxvSg6u - Mustafa (@TurnLikeMartial) April 17, 2017

John Terry leaving Chelsea at the end of the season? Thanks for all the memories, we'll never forget.. pic.twitter.com/ubU5IohipK - Jack Boorman (@UnitedHeaven_) April 17, 2017

Thanks John Terry for winning us the UCL in 2008 forever grateful for hitting the post😂😂😂 - Ronnie 💯 (@MkhiGoal) April 17, 2017

Thanks for the slip John Terry. #Thankyoujohnterry - Ashok Kumar (@zomgitsashok) April 18, 2017

Sad to hear about John Terry leaving @ChelseaFC ! What he done for us #ManUtd fans in Moscow wont ever be forgotten #ThankYouJohnTerry 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tVbKvxZEbW - Matty Golden (@mattyG_15_) April 17, 2017

A united legend has announced that he'll leave Chelsea at the end of the season. Viva John Terry Viva!!! #ThankYouJohnTerry pic.twitter.com/CmFQRCrEj3 - Thando (@7hando) April 17, 2017

John Terry...Thank You for the slip...Man United legend pic.twitter.com/Et8Fjio4Nw - Abdul!!!🇰🇪🇹🇿 (@Abdulsamad254) April 17, 2017

You Might Also Like