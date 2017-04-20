Manchester United escapes into Europa League semis on Marcus Rashford winner

If there was one imperative for Manchester United heading into the 2016-17 season, it was Champions League qualification. A Premier League title wasn’t a realistic expectation. One of two domestic cups would have been (and was) nice, but either a top-four finish or a Europa League title was necessary to kick-start the Jose Mourinho era and get United back into the world’s premier club competition.

On Thursday evening in Manchester, the second of those two routes to the Champions League was shrouded in doubt. After a 1-1 draw in Belgium in Leg 1 of their Europa League quarterfinal, Anderlecht had cancelled out Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener in the first half of Leg 2, and the tie was all knotted up at 2-2. It dragged on into extra time. Into the second half of extra time. Into squeaky-bum time, as Sir Alex Ferguson once said.

Enter Marcus Rashford.

The 19-year-old forward, who burst onto the scene in this very competition last year, wriggled free in the box and fired United into the semifinals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Red Devils dominated for much of the match, and nearly all of the second half and extra time, but couldn’t quite find a breakthrough. On the very last play of the 90, Zlatan Ibrahimovic crumbled to the Old Trafford turf with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. He was helped off the field. The replays showed his knee had hyperextended on his landing after an aerial duel.

United still couldn’t connect on the final pass in the first 15 minutes of the extra session. But early in the second 15-minute period, Rashford played the role of hero, just as he had in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea.

So despite the torment of Thursday’s 120-minute marathon, the quarterfinal victory means both of the potential routes to the Champions League remain viable options for United. That is undoubtedly a good thing. But it also presents a dilemma. The value of one route is almost entirely tied to the possibility of a roadblock arising on the other. Completing both is unnecessary. But completing neither would be disastrous, so United must go for both.

It’s a tricky proposition for Mourinho, who must account for late-season fatigue and the Sunday-Thursday-Sunday grind that the Europa League forces clubs to endure. United’s Premier League fixture list still includes Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, so Mourinho can’t afford to field a weakened team. The Red Devils find themselves in fifth place in the league, just four points behind fourth-place City, but with a game in hand, so fourth place remains very realistic.

The Europa League route, however, probably is the easier of the two. United will learn of its semifinal opponent in Friday’s draw. Potential foes are Ajax, Celta Vigo and Lyon. United will be favored over any of the three, even after struggling with Anderlecht.

Mourinho made five changes from the team that beat Chelsea on Sunday but retained midfield ace Paul Pogba and Rashford. The team selection signaled attacking intent, with Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Mkhitaryan supporting Ibrahimovic at the top of the formation, and indeed, United did attack. The Red Devils created chance after chance but somehow only found the back of the net once over the first 100 minutes of the match.

It was Pogba who sprung the move that led to the opening goal. He did so with a drop of his shoulder and a quick cut in midfield followed by an otherworldly ball to Rashford down the left. Rashford’s cross was intercepted, but the ball eventually found Mkhitaryan at the edge of the box, with the Armenian playmaker powering a low drive past Anderlecht keeper Ruben Martinez.

Lingard also troubled Martinez in the opening 15 minutes as United, for the most part, bossed the game.

