Manchester City-West Ham United Preview

It's been an interesting few weeks for West Ham United.

While the Hammers are currently on a good run of form in Premier League play with five wins from seven matches, they'll need to shake off some potential transfer disappointment before Wednesday's clash with Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium.

Seeing players attempt to force a transfer to another club isn't completely out of the ordinary, but it can come as a bit of a surprise if the request comes from a club's best player - as was the case with French midfielder Dimitri Payet.

Payet had expressed earlier in the season that he no longer wanted to play for the Hammers (8-4-10), and his wish was granted Sunday when he was sold to his former club Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

Despite the disappointment of losing a player of Payet's calibre, joint-chairman David Sullivan believes West Ham will be stronger in the future.

"I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity," Sullivan said. "To be frank, my Board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club.

"I am confident that with the quality of the players we have brought in during January already, the squad will be stronger at the end of this transfer window than it was at the start.

"We now look forward to building on our recent good run of form with five league wins in the last seven matches as we focus on continuing our rise up the Premier League table."

On the arrivals side of the transfer ledger, West Ham did bring in midfielder Robert Snodgrass from Hull City and defender Jose Fonte from Southampton.

The Hammers have won two straight Premier League fixtures and will need to be in top form - as they were in last week's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough - to get a result against Manchester City.

Andy Carroll hit for a brace and Jonathan Calleri netted in stoppage time to seal their most recent victory.

"We're especially pleased because we played good and it's great," Bilic said. "We had a lot of players who were on top of their game today and we did great things with the ball. We hurt them when we attacked and it was brilliant. Andy Carroll, week in, week out, is brilliant. I am always saying this; he is a brilliant player, not just with his goals, but he makes such an impact with his presence."

For Manchester City, this clash presents an opportunity for Pep Guardiola's side to get back to their winning ways in league play. The Citizens advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup over the weekend with a 3-0 whipping of Crystal Palace, but find themselves outside of the top four with 43 points heading into the Tuesday-Wednesday league matches.

The club has yet to make any big signings as the January transfer window comes to a close, but they did ink striker Sergio Aguero to a contract extension, though no formal announcement has been made.

City (13-4-5) rolled by Palace in FA action after Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure all scored and Vincent Kompany made his return to the starting 11.

"I was the happiest footballer on earth," the oft-injured Kompany said of his return. "I've been working hard and waiting to get back in the team, and for 90 minutes. To play for this club is such an honor and everything was there for me to perform."

Guardiola's squad needs to find its form quickly following a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in league play Jan. 21.

These clubs will battle for the second time in less than a month after Manchester City knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 thrashing Jan. 6. That was West Ham's biggest margin of defeat at home in a competitive fixture since May 1967.

Manchester City also beat the Hammers 3-1 league play this season.