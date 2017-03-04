Manchester City-Sunderland Preview

Heading into Sunday's matchup with Manchester City, Sunderland's mini revival is over.

David Moyes' Black Cats (5-4-17) followed up a commendable draw against high-flying Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace last month, inspiring hope that the Wearside club would escape relegation once again.

But back-to-back defeats, with no goals scored and six conceded, has left Sunderland rooted to the foot of the table with a third of the season remaining.

However, the team's perilous position hasn't affected the confidence of striker Fabio Borini, who sees Sunday's visit from Manchester City (16-4-5) as a good opportunity to close the - admittedly negligible - three-point gap to safety heading into the weekend.

"They seem a little shaky at the back because of the way (City coach Pep) Guardiola wants them to play," Borini said. "He has his philosophy and that won't change this weekend, so we have to take advantage of that in any way we can. We need to frustrate them, and if that means we have to be defensive, then so be it because we have to stop their influence on the game.

"But don't take this as a criticism, because that's the way he's won titles in the past."

Targeting Manchester City's defence would, on the surface, appear to be a case of throwing stones from glass houses from Borini. Yet City's defensive shortcomings have indeed been their undoing this season, with only Liverpool conceding more in the league's top seven.

However, worrying about their own defence would appear to be the best course of action for Sunderland on Sunday. Moyes' side have the fourth-worst defensive record in the division and are coming up against a team spearheaded by a dauntingly in-form Sergio Aguero.

Since returning to the City starting line-up in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus, Aguero has excelled with two goals and assist in each of his last two appearances.

While the Argentine's match-winning display against Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Wednesday was described by his own manager as "exceptional," doubts still remain over the 28-year-old's future in Manchester.

"I have three months to give my best and, as I always said, in June it will be seen," Aguero said, when asked about recent praise from his club and manager. "One thing is that the club officially says it and another thing is to tell me. My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants, but in June they will have to meet with me.

"It is a breakthrough for the club to say that, but I do not want to think about what will happen to my future. I hope that in June we can win some titles, which is the most important thing, and then we will see."

Aguero is expected to continue up top in the absence of Jesus, while Iklay Gundogan remains a long-term absentee with his knee ligament injury. City could be boosted by the return of Alexander Kolarov and Vincent Kompany.

Sunderland are sweating on the fitness of a number of players, with Jan Kirchhoff, Jack Rodwell, Steven Pienaar, Vito Mannone and Jason Denayer all facing late fitness tests.

City haven't lost to Sunderland in the last eight meetings in all competitions, winning six of those games.