Manchester City, Stoke play to scoreless draw

Manchester City lost further ground on Chelsea on Wednesday night as they slumped to a 0-0 draw at home to Stoke.

City (17-5-5) piled pressure onto Stoke as the game grew on, but they couldn't get past a stubborn Potters back line. The result means Pep Guardiola's side will now need a minor miracle if they're to topple Chelsea for the title.

Stoke, meanwhile, gained a commendable point in their hunt for an unlikely Europa League spot. Stoke (9-10-9) started on top and could well have taken the lead through both Mame Diouf and Saido Berahino, but the former curled wide before the latter could only poke the wrong side of the post.

City grew and grew as the first half went on, but they couldn't find that elusive goal. Guardiola introduced David Silva after the interval and he sparked new life into the hosts, but for all their efforts they could not find a goal.

Silva fired over from the edge of the box before Leroy Sane was inches from tapping home at the far post. With the clock ticking over into injury time, substitute Kelechi Iheanacho side-footed over from close range.