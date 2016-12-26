Manchester City runs past Hull City in second half

Hull City went down 3-0 to Manchester City at the KCOM Stadium on Monday thanks to second half goals from Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho and an own goal from Curtis Davies.

Yaya Toure came close early on for Manchester City with a free kick which David Marshall turned over the bar before Jake Livermore got a shot on target for the Tigers. Chances then started flowing in the second half and the visitors nearly took the lead when Kevin De Bruyne hit the post from the edge of the box. Hull City nearly took the lead on the hour mark when Michael Dawson saw his looping header cleared off the line by Bacary Sagna before De Bruyne hit a shot just wide at the other end.

The turning point then came on 72 minutes when Andrew Robertson blatantly brought down Raheem Sterling inside the box. Toure stuck away the resulting penalty and Pep Guardiola's men never looked back. The second goal came minutes later when Iheanacho finished off a slick move between De Bruyne and David Silva.

The icing on the cake came in injury time for the visitors as Sterling skipped into the box and fired the ball into Davies who could only send it into the back of his own net. The result puts Man City into second place, seven points behind Chelsea, before Liverpool play tomorrow night. Hull are now four points adrift at the bottom of the table and only three teams have survived relegation after being bottom of the Premier League at Xmas.