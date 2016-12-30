Manchester City-Liverpool Preview

They are different cuts of cloth originating from the same thread, managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are.

Whether the preferred style is brash, loud colours or the understated yet sharp, tapered style of timeless grace and movement, both Klopp and Guardiola - and by extension both teams they lead - are now the fashion forward of a Premier League whose vanguard of foreign managers are no longer content to just hoof it up the pitch to re-create the blood-and-thunder days so many on the isle wistfully recall.

Klopp leads his Liverpool side into a mouth-watering clash against Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday to ring out 2016 with the prize of second place as Chelsea's closest pursuers.

The two managers are no strangers to each other, having squared off eight times in the German Bundesliga in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons as Klopp managed upstart Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola directed leviathan Bayern Munich.

The entertaining matchups were usually rife with subplots, the main one being Klopp having to deal with losing stars such as Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski to the deep financial pockets Bayern unleashed to devastating effect. But for all the money Bayern Munich backed Guardiola with, the Spaniard was stopped one round short of the Champions League final each of his three seasons in Bavaria.

The two split their eight matches, with Klopp winning both DFL Supercups - the equivalent of England's Community Shield. Guardiola won three of the four Bundesliga matches between the sides and the 2014 German Cup final in extra time - a defeat Klopp avenged as Dortmund ousted Bayern on penalties in the semifinals the following season.

Guardiola is an admirer of Klopp's "gegenpressing" style he made famous at Dortmund and has brought to Anfield with great success over the course of a full year at Liverpool (12-4-2). In the 2014 biography "Pep Confidential" by Marti Perarnau, Guardiola instantly recognized the distinctiveness of Klopp's style of play.

"They're like a steamroller, unstoppable," said Guardiola, whose short, quick passing style at his previous stop in Barcelona revolutionised the game and recalled some of the 'Total Football' of the Dutch teams from the 1970s. "There are other teams who counterattack brilliantly, like Madrid for example, but Dortmund are unique.

"I've never seen anything like it. They are completely focused for 90 minutes, waiting for you to mess up a pass so they can set their sprinters on you."

The numbers the Reds have produced under Klopp bear out Guardiola's assertions. Liverpool have scored 86 goals in the 2016 calendar year, the most since bagging 87 in 1985 under Kenny Dalglish. Their 4-1 victory Wednesday over Stoke City also gave them 100 goals in 48 league matches under Klopp, matching "King Kenny" for the fewest games by a Liverpool manager to reach the century mark.

"Confidence is not a problem of the team at the moment," Klopp told the team's official website after Liverpool's third win on the trot by 4-1 over Stoke City on Wednesday, which also increased their Premier League-leading goals haul to 45.

"We know about our quality. In creating our moments, we again struggled a little bit with protection, with our position game. A lot of things we could have done better, but we forced two goals with our quality; they were really good and both important."

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino scored first-half goals before Daniel Sturridge added one on 70 minutes after an own goal by Stoke's Giannelli Imbula. Lallana has taken control of this offence in the place of injured playmaker Philippe Coutinho - who likely will miss this match because of his ankle injury - and has four goals and an assist in his last four matches.

It was also Sturridge's first goal of the season, and it could not come at a better time for the oft-injured England international.

As Liverpool ran and pressed their way to a victory that put them back in front of City and into second place in the table - six points behind Chelsea - Guardiola took in the match in person at Anfield. Klopp was made aware of this and refused to take the bait in providing the City manager or his team any motivational fodder.

"I am not sure he watched a lot of games in the last few weeks from the stadiums of the opponents, so that's a first sign it's a special game and we are already looking forward to it," Klopp said. "The game is on December 31 and whatever I say tonight can't win it. But maybe I could say a few things that would make it a bit more difficult for us to win it, so it's probably best I shut my mouth!"

Read More