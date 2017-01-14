Manchester City-Everton Preview

The revolution in English football that many think Pep Guardiola has brought to Manchester City, and perhaps the country, has essentially one player to which it has all its hopes and dreams pinned to.
And that player is John Stones.
The centre back makes his return to Everton for the first time Sunday following his summer departure when the Citizens visit Goodison Park.
"He is strong enough, I don't have doubts," Guardiola told the team's official website. "He is young and this is the first time he's experienced the situation. I think when all former players go back to their old clubs they want to show how good they are."
Manchester City (13-3-4) paid Everton a hefty £47 million transfer fee for the 22-year-old, who could not resist the siren song of Guardiola's free-flowing offence that originates from the goalkeeper out and affords the centre back the freedom to roam forward with the added duties of covering large patches of the pitch as the fullbacks bomb upfield.
Stones' move came after a disjointed 2015-16 campaign under Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who rebuffed four Chelsea's bids - the last worth £37 million - as the team wanted an heir apparent to John Terry at Stamford Bridge. There were points during the saga Stones sat on the bench, and Everton's season fell apart late as their defence turned shambolic late in the term and eventually cost Martinez his job.
The transition to life under Guardiola has had its ups and downs for Stones, who occasionally has been dropped from the team as City play a far more congested schedule with Champions League matches midweek, a hectic winter fixture list and now FA Cup responsibilities.
There have been on-the-job errors by Stones that have directly resulted in goals scored and matches lost, one of the reasons City enter the weekend fourth in the table, seven points adrift of front-runners Chelsea and behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. But Guardiola is willing to live with these sins of commission as he makes the youngster the central figure of his back line.
"Definitely, my performances dipped and I made a few silly mistakes that I've tried to correct now," Stones told SkySports. "It's only natural these things happen, playing so many games. It's new to me, playing three games a week some weeks and I've got to find a way to adapt myself. I'm the first one to hold my hand up and try to rectify that in training or in the next game."
Stones' success in this role with City will go a long way to determining if he is to have a successful career for country with the Three Lions. It is hard to shake the view England supporters have of the classical centre back - a powerful physical player who makes crunching tackles - but Stones also has the playmaking skills out of the back that recall former Manchester United and England great Rio Ferdinand.
Until Stones shows the ability to make the correct defensive decision - when to tackle, when to send the ball out to safety and when to make the simple pass as opposed to the ambitious one - on a consistent basis, the knock of him having "too much flair" at the position will persist. As his first season with Guardiola unfolds, he is worrying less about the outside perception of his game and more with improving it under the Spaniard's tutelage.
"Everyone is well-drilled, there is no uncertainty about your job," Stones said. "We work so hard on the training pitch in every detail - in playing out, in different sections of the pitch and knowing your job from corners. … It's been a relentless few months learning wise, playing and trying to take everything in your stride but it's been really enjoyable."
Stones returns to Goodison Park on an uptick, having scored his first goal for Manchester City to complete their 5-0 smashing of West Ham United at Olympic Stadium on Jan. 6 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
In his first FA Cup match, Guardiola left no doubts about the importance of this trophy, sending out a full-strength XI that overwhelmed the Hammers from the get-go.
It was also the third clean sheet in City's last six competitions after a stretch in which they recorded only one in the previous 17. And for Stones, that was far more important than breaking his duck.
"To get a clean sheet for us defenders, which we haven't had too many of, we're thrilled," he said. "We changed our system a bit, playing as a diamond with the front three. The overall performance was really good."
Manchester City will be without suspended midfielder Fernandinho, and Stones' partner in central defence - Vincent Kompany - is racing to be match fit to recover from his knee injury and at worst, should be available as a reserve.
One of the reasons City have been quiet in the transfer window thus far was because of the January arrival of Gabriel Jesus, who scored 12 goals for Palmeiras in Brazil's Serie A. But the 19-year-old, who has five goals in six World Cup qualifiers for the Selecao, is not eligible to play in this game since his paperwork with the FA has not been completed.
Everton (8-6-6) have moved on since Stones' departure and currently are the best of the rest in the Premier League, seventh but also 12 behind City for fourth. The Toffees have shown they can rise to the occasion - highlighted by their raucous 2-1 win over Arsenal last month - but are also still finding their way.
That was evident in last Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup loss at home to Leicester City as they quickly conceded twice after Romelu Lukaku provided the lead on 63 minutes with his team-high 12th goal in all competitions. The lack of focus after Lukaku's goal irked manager Ronald Koeman, who was blunt in his post-match assessment.
"In my opinion, it's not bad luck - we did it by ourselves," he fumed. "It was unbelievable how we dropped back after going 1-0 up and there was a lack of concentration. After scoring, I don't understand why we lost the game, but if you play like we did after going ahead then you're asking to concede goals."
While City have been quiet - by their standards at least - in the January transfer window, Everton have been trying to bolster their roster. They acquired midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United on Thursday for a £20 million fee that could reach £24 million.
The France international fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho as he overhauled United's midfield in his first season, playing just 11 minutes of Premier League action. The move reunites Schneiderlin with Koeman, who coached the midfielder at Southampton for the 2014-15 season.
"Everton is a big club in the history of English football," Schneiderlin told evertontv. "I always liked playing there. There is a manager in place here that I know can get the best out of me. I know his style and how he likes to play football
"I'm very pleased he has joined us because I know the player, I know the qualities of the player, I know him as a person and he's really desperate to come to Everton and that's what we need," Koeman said. "You are born as a football player to play games, not sit on the bench or not be part of the team. It has been disappointing for Morgan recently but this is a new step, it's a new future and he will show his qualities - I am convinced of that."
The acquisition made Tom Cleverely surplus to goods in the midfield, and he was loaned out to Watford for £8 million for the rest of the season.
The teams played to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in the reverse fixture as Lukaku and Nolito scored goals eight minutes apart in the second half. But the star of the match was Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who denied both Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero from the penalty spot to help the Toffees nick a point.
Everton's lone win in the last nine matches (1-3-5) in all competitions between the teams was a 2-1 home victory in the first leg of last year's League Cup semifinals, after which Manchester City rebounded to win 4-3 on aggregate.
The Citizens are 4-3-0 against Everton in league play since a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park on March 16, 2013.
1.9k