Manchester City-Everton Preview

The revolution in English football that many think Pep Guardiola has brought to Manchester City, and perhaps the country, has essentially one player to which it has all its hopes and dreams pinned to.

And that player is John Stones.

The centre back makes his return to Everton for the first time Sunday following his summer departure when the Citizens visit Goodison Park.

"He is strong enough, I don't have doubts," Guardiola told the team's official website. "He is young and this is the first time he's experienced the situation. I think when all former players go back to their old clubs they want to show how good they are."

Manchester City (13-3-4) paid Everton a hefty £47 million transfer fee for the 22-year-old, who could not resist the siren song of Guardiola's free-flowing offence that originates from the goalkeeper out and affords the centre back the freedom to roam forward with the added duties of covering large patches of the pitch as the fullbacks bomb upfield.

Stones' move came after a disjointed 2015-16 campaign under Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who rebuffed four Chelsea's bids - the last worth £37 million - as the team wanted an heir apparent to John Terry at Stamford Bridge. There were points during the saga Stones sat on the bench, and Everton's season fell apart late as their defence turned shambolic late in the term and eventually cost Martinez his job.

The transition to life under Guardiola has had its ups and downs for Stones, who occasionally has been dropped from the team as City play a far more congested schedule with Champions League matches midweek, a hectic winter fixture list and now FA Cup responsibilities.

There have been on-the-job errors by Stones that have directly resulted in goals scored and matches lost, one of the reasons City enter the weekend fourth in the table, seven points adrift of front-runners Chelsea and behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. But Guardiola is willing to live with these sins of commission as he makes the youngster the central figure of his back line.

"Definitely, my performances dipped and I made a few silly mistakes that I've tried to correct now," Stones told SkySports. "It's only natural these things happen, playing so many games. It's new to me, playing three games a week some weeks and I've got to find a way to adapt myself. I'm the first one to hold my hand up and try to rectify that in training or in the next game."

Stones' success in this role with City will go a long way to determining if he is to have a successful career for country with the Three Lions. It is hard to shake the view England supporters have of the classical centre back - a powerful physical player who makes crunching tackles - but Stones also has the playmaking skills out of the back that recall former Manchester United and England great Rio Ferdinand.

Until Stones shows the ability to make the correct defensive decision - when to tackle, when to send the ball out to safety and when to make the simple pass as opposed to the ambitious one - on a consistent basis, the knock of him having "too much flair" at the position will persist. As his first season with Guardiola unfolds, he is worrying less about the outside perception of his game and more with improving it under the Spaniard's tutelage.

"Everyone is well-drilled, there is no uncertainty about your job," Stones said. "We work so hard on the training pitch in every detail - in playing out, in different sections of the pitch and knowing your job from corners. … It's been a relentless few months learning wise, playing and trying to take everything in your stride but it's been really enjoyable."

Stones returns to Goodison Park on an uptick, having scored his first goal for Manchester City to complete their 5-0 smashing of West Ham United at Olympic Stadium on Jan. 6 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

In his first FA Cup match, Guardiola left no doubts about the importance of this trophy, sending out a full-strength XI that overwhelmed the Hammers from the get-go.

It was also the third clean sheet in City's last six competitions after a stretch in which they recorded only one in the previous 17. And for Stones, that was far more important than breaking his duck.

"To get a clean sheet for us defenders, which we haven't had too many of, we're thrilled," he said. "We changed our system a bit, playing as a diamond with the front three. The overall performance was really good."

Read More