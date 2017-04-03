Manchester City-Chelsea Preview

The reverse fixture swung the fortunes of the Premier League elite.

Wednesday's return match at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Manchester City has the potential to re-open the title chase, or more likely, add to the chaos of the chase for the top four spots in the league.

The title is still Chelsea's to lose, as the London side enter the midweek fixtures with a seven-point lead and nine matches remaining. But things at the summit finally became interesting over the weekend as the champions-elect were upended 2-1 at home by relegation-threatened Crystal Palace while second-placed Tottenham Hotspur clinically disposed of Burnley for their fourth straight win to creep closer to their London neighbours.

Chelsea (22-3-4) had an eight-match unbeaten run end and a 10-match winning streak in league play at Stamford Bridge snapped as they suffered their first home loss since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sept. 16. Manager Antonio Conte, though, refused to get swept up in adding to the hype of this match and labeling it a must-win.

"There is big pressure but it is normal when you are in a great club and you are very good," he told Chelsea's official website. "When you are lucky enough to fight for the title there is the pressure but not only for us, for a lot of teams. If we are able to keep this position it means we deserve this.

"The league wasn't finished before Saturday's game and it is not finished now. There are nine games to play and we have to think step by step, and at the end if we deserve to win the title, I will be very happy. If someone else deserves to win the title it means they were better than us."

Manchester City (17-7-5) were pegged as one of those teams that should have been better than Chelsea given their wealth of attacking options and the arrival of Pep Guardiola, who came from Bayern Munich with a mandate for more domestic titles in addition to making City a formidable side for European competition.

The first match between the foreign managers with their respective Premier League teams on Dec. 3 lived up to all the anticipation as Chelsea stormed to a 3-1 victory at the Etihad, scoring all their goals in the final half-hour. City, who had taken the lead on an own goal by defender Gary Cahill just before halftime, nearly broke Chelsea and had seen an effort by Kevin De Bruyne thunder off the crossbar.

The Blues knotted the match shortly thereafter on a goal by Diego Costa, and everyone's fates turned shortly thereafter. City overreacted and overaggressively pursued the lead back, only to get swallowed up by Conte's 3-4-3 formation that creates counters on the drop of a dime.

Willian finished one such flourish in the 70th for the go-ahead goal, and after Eden Hazard's goal on 90 minutes, the match descended into chaos as Aguero and Fernandinho were both overcome by the red mist in a fracas on the sideline, highlighted by Fernandinho spilling Cesc Fabregas over an advertising board.

City finished that match with nine men, but since the victory for Chelsea came on the heels of a London derby win over Spurs, it was at that moment when Conte's men were recognised as the frontrunners. It's a position they've become firmly entrenched in, Saturday's loss to Palace notwithstanding, and it is they, unlike Manchester City, that appear to have the elan to see the job through for a second title in three years.

"It is important to win on Wednesday," Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois said. "Spurs will be hoping we lose again so they can close the gap to four points, but we will start working again. We know what we are doing, we don't need to think about losing again, we just need to focus and try to win the game on Wednesday."

It has been the naiveté of Guardiola's team that have City continuing their London adventures on the fringes of the title race - 11 points behind Chelsea - and in a furious four-way fight with Liverpool, eternal rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for one of the two remaining Champions League spots behind Tottenham.

That naiveté, that lack of ruthlessness again plagued City as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday. While the result did more harm than good to an embattled Gunners side and Arsene Wenger - Manchester City retained their seven-point bulge over Arsenal for fourth - it can also be viewed as two points thrown away for the Sky Blues as they were twice pegged back.

