Manchester City-Arsenal Preview

The man who once fostered in a revolutionary era in London is now threatened in being swept up in one as Arsene Wenger and Arsenal list seemingly rudderless and try to right themselves.

Meanwhile in the sky blue part of Manchester, the transition to Pep Guardiola has not gone completely according to plan - revolution in the Premier League will have to come another day.

Sunday's mouth-watering clash at The Emirates between Arsenal and Manchester City has more than top-four positioning at stake. It's about whether the game has passed by Wenger and his ideology, while Guardiola continues to plot his course to bring another Premier League title back to the Citizens while claiming European glory.

These twin flameouts in the round of 16 in the Champions League - one now an annual ritual for Arsenal (15-5-7) and another two steps backwards for Manchester City (17-6-5) when compared to last year - have shown the frailty at the top of the Premier League on the European stage.

All the money lavished on star players has brought little return on investment for these high-powered clubs, yet defending Premier League champions and relegation-threatened Leicester City are in the final eight of Europe's most glamorous tournament. Though that only came about after a managerial change that on the surface reeked of desperation but turned out to be the correct decision given their response in form.

It is that type of response which has galvanised the "Wenger out" or more cheeky version "Wexit" for those among the Gunners supporters who want a change. The consistency of a top-four finish - something which is in no way guaranteed considering Arsenal need to at least not lose this match - has also dulled title ambitions domestically, which makes those European failures all the more grating to the faithful.

And there have been points where Wenger has done little to reverse these trends. An example was in the reverse fixture at The Etihad, in which Guardiola recognised the deficiencies of his side and tactically adjusted his midfield at intermission trailing 1-0. That impetus led to a reversal of momentum and goals by Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling as City rallied for a 2-1 victory.

Another example came before the international break, when Wenger claimed his side were fully prepared to neutralise West Brom's proficiency on set pieces. The Gunners were anything but as the Baggies netted two goals off corner kicks en route to a 3-1 victory that was Arsenal's fourth defeat in five league matches and sixth in nine spanning all competitions.

Even the wins in this span are little to crow about given they came against relegation-threatened Hull City and fifth-tier sides Sutton United and Lincoln City. This wretched run of form has turned nearly all public sentiment against Wenger, who only seems to antagonise the fan base further when he refuses to publicly address the elephant in the room.

It is common knowledge Wenger has a two-year extension on the table from Arsenal to potentially return for a 22nd season, and for the man who said he made up his mind on his future following the loss to West Brom, his refusal to provide the ultimate answer at every press conference has bordered on torturous to nearly everyone but himself.

"I've always been very clear in my mind," Wenger said. "I will remain like that. I think it's a subject that at the moment is not sorted completely out. I have nothing more to add to that. … But anyway, do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. The time I spent here does not influence my attitude at all."

Wenger deflected questions on what needed to be "sorted out," but as a team, the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are at the forefront of things that need such attention. Both have contracts that expire following next season and both had have talks for extensions stall before the run-in, leading to rampant speculation regarding their future.

Whether their fates are entwined with Wenger's decision is unknown, but after Sanchez expressed his desire to stay in London to the Chilean press, the Frenchman expressed the belief he will be able to retain the South American forward's services.

"I hope he will stay at the club. He was right to be cautious," Wenger said without a hint of agitation. "When people give interviews in their home countries the interpretation is not what it's always what he wanted to say. I don't see anything negative in what he said. He wants to win the Champions League. I understand completely what he says."

