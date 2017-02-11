Man United top Watford, extend unbeaten league run to 16

Manchester United extended their unbeaten Premier League stretch to 16 matches following a comfortable 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Juan Mata and the recalled Anthony Martial both struck in an impressive display from the Red Devils (13-9-3), who are 9-7-0 since a 4-0 loss to Chelsea on Oct. 23.

United came out of the blocks flying and should have scored after just three minutes but Zlatan Ibrahimovic uncharacteristically fired wide from close range. They threw wave after wave of attacks at Watford as Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mata, Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all went close before the home side broke the deadlock after 32 minutes.

The Red Devils played some neat football on the edge of the box as Martial slid the ball across for Mata, who slotted it home with a cool finish.

Watford (8-6-11) started the second half well before Manchester United went 2-0 up on the hour mark.

Martial, given a rare start by boss Jose Mourinho, rewarded the faith shown by his manager when latching onto a pass from Ibrahimovic before finding the corner of the net.