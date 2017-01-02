Man United score 2 in 2nd half to defeat West Ham

Manchester United had to keep plugging away to beat 10-man West Ham at the London Stadium, with second-half strikes from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic eventually giving them a 2-0 win Monday.

The Hammers' afternoon got off to a terrible start after 14 minutes when Sofiane Feghouli overran the ball, allowing Phil Jones to slide in with a tackle, and the Algerian clattered into the defender with two feet but no studs showing. It looked like a yellow card at most, but Mike Dean quickly flashed a red.

United failed to create much until the 35th minute, when Henrikh Mkhitaryan crossed low and Darren Randolph just prevented Antonio Valencia's close-range effort from crossing the line before Jesse Lingard somehow hit the post with the rebound. Manuel Lanzini then forced an excellent save from David de Gea as half time approached.

After the break, Michail Antonio missed a pair of gilt-edged chances, first skewing a header wide and then shooting straight at De Gea when put clean through by Dimitri Payet.

He was made to regret his profligacy as the introduction of Marcus Rashford as a substitute bore instant fruit, the youngster dribbling to the byline and pulling the ball back for Mata, who finished first-time. Ibrahimovic made it two in the 78th minute, finishing off an Ander Herrera pass, although the striker had strayed just offside.

That's seven Premier League wins in a row now for Manchester United.