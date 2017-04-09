Man U rips Sunderland, top-4 hopes alive

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford were all on target as Manchester United claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sunderland on Sunday to boost their top-four hopes.

The hosts looked resigned to their fate almost from kick off at the Stadium of Light and this result surely confirms their inevitable relegation in the minds of everyone associated with the club.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a wonderful goal, holding the ball up well, turning his man and striking a pinpoint effort into the bottom corner. Things got worse for the Black Cats on the stroke of halftime as Bryan Oviedo picked up a hamstring injury before Sebastian Larsson was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ander Herrera.

The second half promised more misery for the home side, and so it proved with less than a minute played as Mkhitaryan unleashed a fine low effort into the far corner from the left-hand side of the area.

Rashford came on late and completed the procession in injury time, finishing up great work in the build-up from Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic to all but seal the fate of former United manager David Moyes.