Man o' War exhibit honors racing legend born a century ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) -- A new exhibit on Man o' War is opening across the street from the New York racetrack where the thoroughbred racing legend suffered his only defeat.

''Man o' War at 100'' is being unveiled Wednesday at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, across Union Avenue from Saratoga Race Course.

The exhibit's opening coincides with the 100th anniversary of the horse's birth on March 29, 1917, at Nursery Stud near Lexington, Kentucky. The horse was sold the next year at the Saratoga yearling sales.

Considered one of racing's greatest thoroughbreds, Man o' War won 20 of 21 lifetime starts. The horse's only defeat was to a horse named Upset in the 1919 Sanford Memorial Stakes at Saratoga.

Man o' War died in Kentucky in 1947 at age 30.