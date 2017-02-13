Man City beats Bournemouth 2-0, moves into 2nd place

Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.

Raheem Sterling put the visitors in the head in the first half, finishing from close range after Leroy Sane's cross was deflected into his path, and substitute Sergio Aguero made sure of the points when he slid in to divert a Sterling cutback into the back of the net via a heavy touch off Tyrone Mings.

City (16-5-4) were dealt a blow after 11 minutes when the prodigious Gabriel Jesus was forced off with an ankle injury, with Aguero coming on in his place.

Bournemouth's first opportunity came after 20 minutes when Jordon Ibe played a smart one-two with Jack Wilshere, but Willy Caballero was quick off his line to snuff out the danger. The Cherries, who lost Simon Francis and Wilshere to injury in the first half, were soon made to rue that missed opening.

The visitors upped the pressure and Steve Cook had to throw himself in front of Sterling to redirect his shot onto the post, before a trademark Yaya Toure curling effort bent just wide.

A goal was coming and it did so after half an hour when Sane's poor cross was diverted by Cook into the path of Sterling, who finished with ease at the far post.

Eddie Howe's charges thought they were level just a minute after when Joshua King finished with aplomb, but the referee chalked it off after King had pulled back John Stones in the build-up.

The hosts made a positive start to the second half but struggled to create any clear-cut chances.Harry Arter came close to getting his team back on level terms after 67 minutes, but Caballero leaped to his right to pat away his long-range effort.

And two minutes later, City doubled their lead; Sterling twisted and turned on the byline before pulling back for Aguero to prod the ball off the outstretched foot of Mings and over the line.

Bournemouth (7-13-5) struggled to make a game of it in the final 20 minutes and indeed could have fallen further behind, but Fernandinho headed over when unmarked and Sane struck the bar with a rasping smash from a tight angle.

City move to within eight points of Premier League leaders Chelsea, but Bournemouth are now firmly in the relegation picture.