Malik Monk adds to highlight reel with crazy coast-to-coast drive

We’ve already seen Malik Monk rain down a barrage of 3-pointers and throw down some big dunks this season.

Now we know the high-scoring Kentucky freshman also has YouTube-worthy handles too.

With eighth-ranked Kentucky already leading Ole Miss by 12 midway through the first half, Monk went behind-the-back in the open floor, weaved through nearly the entire Rebels defense and absorbed contact at the rim for a ridiculous coast-to-coast layup. Monk then sank the free throw, completing easily the most memorable sequence from an otherwise routine 99-76 Kentucky win.

Twenty-four of Monk’s 34 points came before halftime as Kentucky scored the most points in a first half during the John Calipari era and raced to a 60-39 halftime lead. Monk sank five 3-pointers, finished 11-for-16 from the field and also chipped in six rebounds and three steals.

Remarkably, a strong argument can be made that Monk wasn’t even Kentucky’s best player on Thursday night. Isaiah Briscoe recorded the third triple-double in Kentucky basketball history with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while Bam Adebayo had 25 points on an array of dunks.

– – – – – – –

Jeff Eisenberg is the editor of The Dagger on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at daggerblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @JeffEisenberg