TORONTO (AP) -- Major League Soccer extended its Canadian English-language television rights agreement with TSN for five years and struck an agreement for TVA Sports to replace RDS as its French-language network.

TSN has been MLS's broadcast partner since 2011. It will show all Toronto and Vancouver games this year and some Montreal matches. Its coverage will include the All-Star Game and playoffs.

TVA will televise Montreal matches, the All-Star Game and the playoffs.