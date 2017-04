FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game. Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German broadcaster ARD cited a report commissioned by investigators as saying there were "significant doubts" that letters claiming responsibility for an attack on the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund were written by Islamists.

Three identical letters printed in German found near the scene of the incident in Dortmund had suggested a possible Islamist motive for the attack.

