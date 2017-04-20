Maikaba delighted with Akwa United's win vs. MFM

The Promise Keepers recorded victory over the Olukoya Boys on Matchday 19 and the gaffer was pleased with his team's feat

Following Akwa United's victory over MFM FC at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Wednesday, coach Abdu Maikaba is delighted with his side's performance.

The Promise Keepers secured victory over the Lagos side thanks to goals from Ibrahim Alhassan and Friday Ubong.

"I'm happy for the team because in the last few matches we have been playing well and getting results we deserve. These are three important points which will give us more confidence," Maikaba told Goal.

"We converted our chances at the right time and did well to keep them (MFM) at bay. The win was needed and we got a good value for it.

"We wanted this victory, I think it is deserved and now we hope to get better as time goes on," he added.

"It's only normal that people want more, we all do, but I think the fans will be happy with the hunger they saw. Those who played gave their all. Of course I want to play better football, but the fundamental thing was to get three points.

"I must admit we faced a quality team that gave us a good fight. Now we will prepare for our week 20 match against MFM and see what will happen in Lagos," he concluded.