Clarke MacArthur's overtime goal sends Senators to Round 2 (Video)

All six games in the series between the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators were decided by a single goal. Four of the six games in the series required overtime.

In Game 2, Clarke MacArthur played overtime hero scoring his first goal in nearly two years to give the Senators the win. His goal in Game 6, was just as big.

It all started with MacArthur drawing a holding call on David Pastrnak to give the Sens their fifth power play of the game.

At the blueline, Erik Karlsson dished the puck off the Derick Brassard who sent it to Bobby Ryan at the goal line. Ryan fires a shot on Tuukka Rask’s leg pad, and the puck pops right out to MacArthur in front of the net. While falling, he sweeps the puck in past Rask.

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 23: Bobby Ryan #9, Mike Hoffman #68 and Clarke MacArthur #16 of the Ottawa Senators celebrate an overtime win and elimination of the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images) More

It took the Senators only 26 seconds to get their second power play goal of the contest.

From the moment the puck dropped in overtime, the Senators controlled the play. Boston was on their heels as Ottawa kept possession.

Bobby Ryan had the first opportunity to close the game out. A shot from above the circles hit Rask and popped up in the air. With a gaping net in front of him, Ryan can’t get his stick on the puck while it’s in the air.

MacArthur’s goal would follow not too long afterwards.

With the win, the Senators move on to face the New York Rangers who defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Ottawa, who finished second in the Atlantic Division

In the handshake line, Erik Karlsson made sure he slowed down and thanked every Bruin.

The coolest moment came when got to young Charlie McAvoy. The rookie defenseman saw his first NHL action in the playoffs, and for a 19-year-old, performed way beyond expectations. Karlsson, arguably the league’s best defenseman, stopped and chatted with the kid.

Just an awesome moment.

Erik Karlsson with nothing but respect for 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy in the handshake line. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/zvUTjt3nyj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 23, 2017





