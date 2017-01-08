Mabrey leads No. 7 Notre Dame women past No. 14 Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Marina Mabrey scored 15 points and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 14 Miami 67-55 on Sunday.

The Irish (15-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended a seven-point lead after three periods with an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Kathryn Westbeld scored six points during the run and her two free throws with 7:51 remaining capped the surge and made it 59-44.

Westbeld finished with 14 points, and Arike Ogunbowale scored 11 points for the Irish. Brianna Turner added 10 rebounds, but was held to seven points, seven behind her season average.

Miami (13-3, 2-2) got no closer than 63-52 on Khaila Prather's jumper with 3:11 remaining.

Jessica Thomas scored 15 points, and Adrienne Motley had 14 for the Hurricanes.

BIG PICTURE:

Notre Dame: After a 31-game double-figure scoring streak, Turner has scored under 10 points in three of the last four games.

Miami: the Hurricanes are 2-3 against top 25 teams. Miami has defeated Ohio State and North Carolina State with losses against Notre Dame, Florida State and Kentucky.

UP NEXT:

Notre Dame: the Irish return home to play Pittsburgh on Thursday before another extended road set of three games.

Miami: The Hurricanes close a two-game home set when they host Virginia Tech on Wednesday.