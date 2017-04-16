Lyon players attacked by fans in Bastia

Smoke from something thrown onto the pitch as Lyon's Corentin Tolisso, center, celebrates scoring a goal during the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Lyon and Besiktas, in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

PARIS (AP) -- Fan violence delayed the Bastia-Lyon kickoff for 55 minutes in the French league on Sunday after local fans invaded the pitch and attacked opposition players.

About 15 minutes before the end of the warmup at Armand Cesari stadium, supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans came on the field and jostled with Lyon players.

Players from both teams went back to their changing rooms before calm was restored. None of the players involved in the brawl appeared to be injured.

It was the second time this week that a Lyon game was marred by fan violence. Lyon is facing likely sanctions from UEFA after crowd disorder delayed its Europa League quarterfinal against Besiktas midweek.

---

NANTES 0, BORDEAUX 1

Bordeaux's sixth away win of the season boosted its hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

Younousse Sankhare's winner in the 65th minute lifted the visitors to fifth place with five matches left to play.

Sankhare scored his fourth goal this season from Fancois Kamano's assist with a low shot under 'keeper Maxime Dupe.