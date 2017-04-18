Lydia Ko fires latest caddie after just nine tournaments

Lydia Ko has made a lot of changes in the last 12 months. She’s changed instructors, going from David Leadbetter to Gary Gilchrist. She’s changed equipment companies, going from Callaway to PXG. And now she has changed caddies for the second time.

Ko and caddie Gary Matthews have split up after just nine events, following Ko’s tie for second place last week in Hawaii at the LPGA Lotte Championship. The duo had five top-10 finishes together.

Prior to working with Matthews, Ko had scored 10 LPGA Tour wins with caddie Jason Hamilton before the duo split up last year. Hamilton was Ko’s longest-tenured caddie, with Ko now adding to a list that includes some 10 names.

The 19-year-old world No. 1 has not yet announced who will be her new caddie, but we’ll find out ahead of her next start at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas from April 27-30.