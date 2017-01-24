Luis Valbuena, Angels finalize $15 million, 2-year deal

FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, Houston Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena (18) fields a ball hit by the Oakland Athletics Khris Davis in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Houston. Valbuena and the Los Angeles Angels have completed a $15 million, two-year contract on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Valbuena spent the past two seasons with the Houston Astros, batting .260 last year with 13 homers and 40 RBIs despite missing the final two months of the season with a hamstring injury. (AP Photo/George Bridges, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Infielder Luis Valbuena and the Los Angeles Angels have completed a $15 million, two-year contract.

Valbuena spent the past two seasons with the Houston Astros, batting .260 last year with 13 homers and 40 RBIs despite missing the final two months of the season with a hamstring injury. He started his big league career with Seattle in 2008 before stints with Cleveland the Chicago Cubs.

Valbuena, whose deal was announced Tuesday, plays every infield position except shortstop. He should provide depth and versatility for the Angels, who are coming off their worst season since 1999.

He also provides a left-handed bat at the corner infield positions, where the Angels' regulars are all right-handed hitters.