LaLiga: Luis Enrique matches Guardiola feat with victory in El Clasico

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique will leave the club on the back of a run of two straight Clasico wins at Santiago Bernabeu.

Luis Enrique has matched Pep Guardiola and become just the second Barcelona head coach to win back-to-back LaLiga matches against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona won an enthralling Clasico 3-2 away to Madrid on Sunday, Lionel Messi scoring his second of the match – and 500th club goal – with the last kick of the game.

Ivan Rakitic was the other Barca scorer in an absorbing contest that also saw Sergio Ramos sent off, while Casemiro and James Rodriguez were on target for Madrid.

Guardiola won successive league matches at the Bernabeu in 2009 and 2010, his side registering 6-2 and 2-0 victories.

Luis Enrique, who is leaving Barca at the end of the season, oversaw a famous 4-0 win over a Madrid team managed by Rafael Benitez in November 2015, with this latest victory giving him two on the bounce.

Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, suffered the first defeat of his Clasico managerial career in his third match against Barca.

READ MORE: Gossip - Chelsea identify targets, Manchester clubs battle for star

READ MORE: Messi scores 500th Barcelona goal in 3-2 el Clasico win

READ MORE: Five things we learned from el Clasico

READ MORE: N’Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year