LSU's Jared Poche throw 7-inning no-hitter against Army

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Jared Poche threw a seven no-hitter and LSU beat Army 6-0 on Saturday for the 2,500th victory in Tigers history.

Poche (1-0) struck out four, didn't walk a batter and threw 79 pitches. Army had its lone baserunner in the fourth when leadoff hitter Josh White reached on right fielder Greg Deichmann's error.

The no-hitter is the sixth in school history and the first individual no-hitter since March 14, 1979.

Poche earned his 28th career victory, leaving him 10 short of Scott Schultz's LSU record. The senior wes drafted by San Diego in the 14th round last year.

LSU won 9-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.