LSU lands Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko

Breiden Fehoko is heading to the SEC.

Three months after announcing his intent to transfer from Texas Tech, the defensive tackle announced Monday that he will continue his career at LSU. Fehoko, a sophomore for the Red Raiders in 2016, will have to sit out the 2017 campaign to satisfy the NCAA’s transfer requirements. From there, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility to suit up for the Tigers.





Fehoko, a four-star recruit in the 2015 class, was a starter for both of his years at Texas Tech. In 25 starts, Fehoko totaled 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

In addition to LSU, Fehoko visited Auburn, Louisville and Georgia but opted to make the move to Baton Rouge. The Tigers have three seniors — Christian LaCouture, Frank Herron and Greg Gilmore — slated to play a big role on the defensive line in 2017, so Fehoko will likely have the opportunity to slide into a starting role once he is eligible to take the field in 2018.

