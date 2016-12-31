Louisville's defense magnifies Indiana's offensive issues in 77-62 victory

Not many teams can make Indiana’s offense look staggeringly ordinary. Then again, not many defenses in college basketball can compare to Louisville’s.

The No. 6 Cardinals suffocated an Indiana offense that was averaging 1.20 points per possession and 88.4 points per game, and left Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a 77-62 win over the No. 16 Hoosiers.

Donovan Mitchell was brilliant all afternoon. His 25 points led all scorers, and his three second-half threes were answers to every question Indiana posed. But it was his defense on an at-times overwhelmed group of Hoosier guards that was just as impressive. Louisville held Indiana to 32 percent shooting, including just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc, and to 0.94 points per possession despite conceding 19 offensive rebounds.

“Without question, our defense won the game,” Rick Pitino told CBS’s Bill Raftry after the game.

The on-ball pressure of Louisville’s guards exacerbated what are becoming increasingly worrying offensive issues for the Hoosiers, who fell to 10-4 with a second-consecutive loss.

They don’t lack the finishers. Thomas Bryant and OG Anunoby are more mature, and James Blackmon Jr.’s 61.4 effective field goal percentage entering Saturday was 6.4 percentage points higher than Yogi Ferrell’s from last year. Robert Johnson’s was 68.5 percent.

But they do lack the facilitator. Ferrell could fashion an open look for a teammate almost at will. His lightening-quick (but under control) drives were disruptive, and necessitated help. These Hoosiers have the offensive talent, but not that single catalyst that can break down a defense and create for both himself and others. Nobody on this year’s roster even comes close to touching Ferrell’s assist rate of 28.4.

Indiana especially doesn’t have a player who can shake off some of the top defensive guards in the nation. Quentin Snider and Donovan Mitchell pestered the Hoosiers all afternoon Saturday. Louisville is the best defensive team in the nation because its guards can hound opposing ball-handlers for 40 minutes, with the knowledge that even if they get beat, shot-blockers like Anas Mahmoud and Mangok Mathiang have the rim secured. Mahmoud had three first-half blocks, and the Hoosiers scored just eight points in the paint as they slumped to 7-of-29 shooting over the first 20 minutes and a 39-27 halftime deficit.

Indiana’s athleticism has, can, and will be able to overwhelm many defenses this year. One of the ways the Hoosiers stayed in Saturday’s game was via second-chance points. They hit the offensive glass like maniacs. Early in the first half, Juwan Morgan skied for two rebounds, snaring the first with one hand and getting fouled, then dishing the second off to Anunoby for a slam. Later on, Thomas Bryant had a flying putback on the left side of the rim. In the second half, De’Ron Davis finished off two points on Indiana’s fourth (and his third) attempt on a possession to bring the home team within eight. More than a third of Indiana’s points (21 of 62) came off its 19 offensive rebounds.

But when opponents can match Indiana’s combination of size and quickness, they struggle to score in halfcourt sets. The Hoosiers have beaten two top 10 teams, but they beat North Carolina with defense and Kansas despite shooting 40 percent inside the arc. They also beat both more than a month ago.

Without the instant offense that Ferrell could engender — both his penetration, and the secondary penetration off his kick-outs — pick-and-rolls don’t consistently result in open looks, and one-on-one drives are often tightly contested. Off-ball movement is effective, but isn’t always there, and coach Tom Crean doesn’t appear to have completely figured out how to get the most out of the current team’s personnel.

There’s also the turnover problem — not crippling, and not new, but magnified by the graduation of Ferrell. Indiana dug itself an early hole with four turnovers on its first nine possessions, and 11 overall in the first half. One of the things that made Ferrell so good was his ability to play at high speeds while remaining secure with the ball. Last year, the senior leader’s turnover rate was 15.9. This year’s starting point guard, Josh Newkirk, was at a sky-high 25.1 entering Saturday. The same rates for Blackmon Jr., Johnson and backup point guard Curtis Jones were all higher than Ferrell’s 2015-16 number too. Indiana’s team turnover rate of 21.8 ranked 308th nationally out of 351 teams, and was up 2.2 percentage points from a year ago.

