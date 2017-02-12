Louisville fan arrested after trying to run into Miami's huddle

The fan entered the court from the stands during a first-half timeout, and was taken down by police. (AP)

A 31-year-old fan was arrested at Saturday’s Louisville-Miami game after he ran onto the court and attempted to disrupt the Miami huddle during a timeout.

With 7:59 remaining in the first half, the man, who has been identified as Randall Bolton, entered the court from the stands, bumped into a Louisville dancer, and headed toward the Hurricanes huddle. He was tripped and detained by police near center court.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga was aware of the fan in the moment. “There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” Larranaga said, “and I glanced up, and there was someone, I believe, in red, and we don’t normally wear red. I had asked the coach, and they just said it was some fan.”

Miami forward Kamari Murphy said he and Hurricanes players “kind of laughed about” the fan, then refocused on the game. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Bolton faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including fourth-degree assault, trespassing, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Louisville came back to beat Miami, 71-66.