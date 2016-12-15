After loss at Miami, Pacers head to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to find more offensive support for the NBA's second-leading scorer, Anthony Davis.

The Indiana Pacers are trying to pick up the slack while starting guard Monta Ellis rests a groin injury.

Balanced contributions will be a key for both teams when they meet for the first time this season Thursday night in the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans guard Tim Frazier had his first triple-double in a 120-119 overtime victory at Phoenix on Sunday, and reserve guard Langston Galloway continued his hot 3-point shooting during a 113-109 home loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Galloway made 19 3-pointers over the past five games, a career best for that length of games, and he shot 44.2 percent on 3-pointers in that stretch.

"I think in college was probably the last time I had (such a green light to shoot)," Galloway told the Pelicans' team website. "Last year in New York I had it somewhat, but the coaches, teammates, they all believe in me (here). I just go out there and play with a lot of confidence."

Against the Suns, Davis tied for the third-most points among five New Orleans players who scored double figures.

Against the Warriors, the Pelicans again had five double-figure scorers as Davis led the way. But down the stretch, the New Orleans offense -- Davis included -- broke down, producing a total of two points in its final 11 possessions as the Pelicans squandered a five-point, fourth-quarter lead and dropped to 8-18.

"It comes down to making plays at the end," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. "I thought the last five, six minutes of the game, we became a little stagnant, and if you become stagnant with this (Golden State) team, they do a great job of loading up their defense. You can't hold the basketball."

The Pacers (13-13) lost at Miami 95-89 on Wednesday as Ellis missed his second straight game. He will sit out at least one more game after Thursday.

Glenn Robinson III replaced Ellis in the starting lineup, though his contributions are more varied than just scoring, which is Ellis' forte. Robinson is not among the five Indiana players with a double-figure scoring average.

"It's sad to see Monta out, you never want to see anyone injured, but I want to take advantage of this opportunity," Robinson told the Pacers' website. "I definitely want to be a starter in this league, and I think I can help this team out, bringing energy and being ready to play every night. Energy is the biggest thing we need in the starting lineup."

Robinson left the game against Miami in the third quarter after his head collided with the Heat's Hassan Whiteside's knee, but he returned in the fourth quarter.

"He's going to get better by the game," forward Paul George said of Robinson. "We know how much he can do and how much offensively he has in his package. We want him to play his game, but he's the fifth option for us. He's growing. He's good now, but when his time comes, he's going to be really good."

The Pacers made just nine 3-pointers against the Heat after posting season-high totals in their previous two games. They made 15 3-pointers against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, then made 17 two nights later against the Charlotte Hornets.

"I'm going to stay ready no matter what happens when Monta comes back," Robinson told the Pacers' website. "But the biggest thing is I've learned a lot and I've proven not only to myself and my teammates, but to the coaches and the rest of the league that I belong and I'm here to stay."