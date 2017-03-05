Lorena Ochoa to play her LPGA Tour event in May

Lorena Ochoa of Mexico plays a tee shot during the third round of the women's Lacoste Open in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Lorena Ochoa is going to compete on the LPGA Tour for the first time in five years, but only for her tournament.

Ochoa said Sunday that she will play in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play on May 4-7. It will be her first time competing since the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2012.

The 35-year-old Mexican star walked away from the game in 2010 when she was No. 1 in the world. She is married with three children, and stopped playing her LPGA Tour event when her first child was born.

Her tournament was moved from November to May this year.

Ochoa says she is starting to practice a couple of times a week. She says she has been away for so long she couldn't find her golf shoes.