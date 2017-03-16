A look at what could happen in the women's NCAA Tournament

FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, the Connecticut women's basketball team pose with the American Athletic Conference championship trophy after defeating South Florida in an NCAA college basketball game tournament final in Uncasville, Conn. UConn finishes the season at No. 1 in The Associated Press womens basketball poll for the 14th time in school history. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- It's been pretty easy to pick UConn to win the title the last few years. While the path may be more difficult this season, the result will be the same. The question is what will happen in the other 57 games in the women's bracket that may not be so obvious.

Here's one look at what could happen over the next three weeks:

The bracket breakdown (winners in all caps):

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL

FIRST ROUND

(1) UCONN vs. (16) Albany - The Great Danes have dominated the America East, winning the title six straight years. First-year coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee has picked up where Katie Abrahamson-Henderson left off before she left for UCF. The problem is they are facing a team that has won 107 consecutive games.

(8) SYRACUSE vs. (9) Iowa State - The Orange probably were seeded a little too low and will play with a chip on their shoulder. Quentin Hillsman's team won't follow up its incredible tournament run last year with a first-round exit.

(12) PENN vs. (5) Texas A&M - The Quakers have tournament experience, a talented front court and play solid defense. That usually is enough to get a victory in the NCAAs.

(4) UCLA vs. (13) Boise State - The Broncos are riding a 10-game winning streak. The problem is they didn't face a team like the Bruins in that run.

(6) WEST VIRGINIA vs. (11) Elon - The Mountaineers pulled off an amazing feat in the Big 12 Tournament beating the top three teams. Tynice Martin had a conference tournament to remember and she should stay hot against a very talented Elon team.

(3) MARYLAND vs. (14) Bucknell - The Terps are tough to beat at home. Throw in the extra chip on their shoulder for being underseeded in their mind.

(10) OREGON vs. (7) Temple - The Owls are back in the tournament for the first time since 2011. No one has more wins as a double-digit seed then Kelly Graves when he coach Gonzaga. He'll continue that magic with the Ducks.

(2) DUKE vs. (15) Hampton - Not many teams have gone from unranked to Top 10 in the poll. The Blue Devils did just that. After missing the tournament last year for the first time since 1994, Duke is ready to make a run.

SECOND ROUND

UCONN vs. Syracuse - The last time these two former Big East rivals met, it was for the national championship. UConn rolled to that victory and should do so again.

UCLA vs. Penn - The Bruins guards are just too good to lose at home to Penn.

MARYLAND vs West Virginia - Destiny Slocumb is one of the most talented freshmen in the country. She'll be the difference in this physical matchup.

DUKE vs. Oregon - Lexie Brown against Sabrina Ionescu should be an entertaining point guard matchup. Brown has enough of a supporting cast to beat the Ducks.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

UCONN vs. Ucla - The Bruins haven't advanced beyond the third round of the NCAAs since 1999. To see that streak end they'll have to pull off a monumental upset.

MARYLAND vs. Duke - So Lexie Brown left Maryland to go to Duke after leading the Terps to consecutive Final Fours. Just another motivation for Brenda Frese's squad to keep playing.

REGIONAL FINAL

UCONN vs. Maryland - These teams met in December in Maryland and UConn won by six with a sick Katie Lou Samuelson. She's healthy now and the Huskies are playing in Connecticut. Look for a similar outcome.

OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL

FIRST ROUND

(1) BAYLOR vs. (16) Texas Southern - The Lady Bears have a bad taste in their mouth after losing in Big 12 title game. They'll feel better after an easy first-round win.

(9) CALIFORNIA vs. (8) Lsu - Questions abound whether Cal should have even made the tournament. Kristine Anigwe is the best player on the court and she'll get the Bears out of the first round.

(5) TENNESSEE vs. (5) Dayton - Honestly, the Lady Vols could lose in the first round and it wouldn't be a shock. They also could make a run to their first Final Four since 2008.

(4) LOUISVILLE vs. (13) Chattanooga - The Mocs are making their 15th trip to the NCAA Tournament and are 1-14 since 1989. The teams met in November and the Cardinals won by 16. Look for a repeat.

(11) GONZAGA vs. (6) Oklahoma - The Zags are 3-0 in the first round as an 11-seed. They'll keep that trend going with most likely the Washington crowd getting behind them.

(3) WASHINGTON vs. (14) Montana State - The Huskies will start their march to a second-straight Final Four.

