Lonzo Ball's UCLA-bound youngest brother sinks ridiculous half-court shot

Heralded UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball is an All-American candidate who could be selected in the top five in the NBA draft next June. UCLA-bound brother LiAngelo Ball is a gifted scorer who has already eclipsed 50 points in a game three times during his senior season.

Somehow, someway, neither of them may have the deepest shooting range in the family.

Check out the swagger from youngest brother LaMelo Ball, a UCLA-bound sophomore at Chino Hills High School in California. With Chino Hills leading Foothill (Nevada) 96-71 at the start of the fourth quarter on Monday, Ball points at the mid-court stripe, then audaciously pulls up and buries a 3-pointer from half court.

Attempting such a shot would get most high school players yanked off the floor, but Chino Hills has become known for feats like this.

Playing a fast-paced, rapid-fire style fueled by live-ball turnovers, transition layups and brash pull-up 3-pointers, Chino Hills finished last season with an undefeated record and a state title in California’s toughest division. Lonzo played the role of maestro with LiAngelo burying jump shots and LaMelo leaking out in transition for fast-break threes or layups.

Many figured Chino Hills’ era of dominance might end with Lonzo graduating last spring, but LiAngelo, LaMelo and their teammates have not lost a game so far this season. LiAngelo is the team’s top scorer, but LaMelo is probably the better prospect now that he’s sprouted to 6-foot-3 and taken over for Lonzo at point guard.

In case anyone might think LaMelo’s half-court shot against Foothill was a fluke, be warned that it’s not the first time he’s pulled that stunt this season. The video below is from the opening possession of Chino Hills’ 105-74 victory over Crespi High School earlier this month.

