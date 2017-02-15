Lonzo Ball's dad says son will be better than Steph Curry

Lonzo Ball is likely off to the NBA next year, where, his day says, he’ll be better than the reigning unanimous MVP. (Getty)

LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo, has been known to make the occasional hyperbolic statement. His predictions often go beyond bold. But his newest proclamation can only be classified as ludicrous.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, LaVar said Lonzo, a freshman point guard at UCLA, would be better than Steph Curry and Jason Kidd once he got to the NBA.

In response to the question, “You think he can be as good as Steph Curry in the NBA?” LaVar scrunched up his face and scoffed: “Heck no! He gon’ be better than Steph Curry in the NBA!

“Steph Curry’s pretty good,” he continued. “My son is young, he’s got time to grow. And you only consider him good because he’s won a couple championships. … He makes some shots at the right time. But he’s not as young as my boy. You not gonna be able to say this until my boy finishes playing his career; then they gon’ look back and say, ‘Man, how did LaVar know all this?'”

This comes a few weeks after LaVar said all three of his sons strived to be better than Michael Jordan.

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

When asked initially about comparisons to Curry, LaVar discussed comparisons of Lonzo to NBA stars in general.

“You gotta compare somebody to someone. But you can’t compare my boy to nobody,” he said.

“I’ma tell you this. They say he’s like Jason Kidd. But he’s taller than Jason Kidd. Okay, he jumps better than Jason Kidd. He’s longer than Jason Kidd. He’s got a better shot than Jason Kidd. How you comparing him?”

The full interview isn’t as incredulous as the last one, in which he said the NBA would be easier for Lonzo than college ball and talked about replacing Lonzo’s current college teammates with pros. But the statement about Curry might be LaVar’s most outlandish yet.