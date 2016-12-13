Longtime Stetson baseball coaches announces his retirement

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Stetson baseball coach Pete Dunn has retired after winning more than 1,300 games in 37 years at the Florida school.

Dunn was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014. He had a 1,312-888-3 record to rank 15th in Division I career wins.

The 68-year-old Dunn said Monday it's the right time to step away. His contract runs through the end of the 2017 season, and he'll remain a part of the program as head coach emeritus for the coming season.

Dunn was named Atlantic Sun Conference coach of the year six times and led the Hatters to the NCAA Tournament 17 times. Among his former players are current major-leaguers Chris Johnson, Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber.

A search for Dunn's successor is underway.