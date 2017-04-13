Longtime Stanford top assistant coach Amy Tucker retiring

Stanford assistant coach Amy Tucker looks on during practice for a regional semifinal game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 29, 2013, in Spokane, Wash. Stanford plays Georgia on Saturday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Longtime Stanford associate head coach Amy Tucker is retiring from coaching but will remain with the program in an administrative role.

Tucker shared the news Wednesday night that she is calling it a career to her time on the bench, writing, ''It has been a great journey and I have loved it.''

Tucker just completed her 32nd season on The Farm under Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford reached the Final Four before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion South Carolina.

She coached the Cardinal during VanDerveer's season away leading the 1986 gold medal-winning U.S. team in the lead up to the Atlanta Olympics.

Kate Paye, VanDerveer's second associate head coach after being promoted to that position before last season, is staying put after being considered for other openings at Washington and USC. She is believed to be VanDerveer's successor one day.

''I love Stanford and am excited to be here for the foreseeable future,'' Paye wrote in a recent email.