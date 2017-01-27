Longtime Minnesota Lynx assistant Jim Petersen leaving

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Longtime Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Jim Petersen says he is leaving the three-time champions.

Peterson is also a popular television analyst for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He said Friday he wants to make more time for his family and personal life.

Petersen spent eight years as an assistant under coach Cheryl Reeve, helping the Lynx become one of the WNBA's model franchises. The Lynx won titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and went to the finals two other times.

Petersen was the team's associate head coach. He was responsible for leading scouting of opponents and assembling a practice squad of male players to work against the Lynx during training camp and the season.