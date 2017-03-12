Long Beach St. women edge Santa Barbara 56-55 for MWC title

Long Beach State head coach Jody Wynn, center right,, hugs her player as they celebrate after defeating UC Santa Barbara in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Anna Kim scored 15 points and Madison Montgomery drained a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to clinch an NCAA tournament berth with a 56-55 win over Long Beach State in the Big West Conference tournament championship Saturday.

Trailing by two, second-seeded Long Beach State got a 3-pointer from Montgomery to retake the lead for good 54-53 with 1:45 to play. Jewelyn Sawyer then dropped in a layup to stretch the advantage to three and No. 4 seed Santa Barbara went 2 of 4 from the line over the final 44 seconds.

Montgomery finished with 14 points and Raven Benton had 12 for Long Beach State (23-10), which played in its first conference tournament championship since 2012.

Santa Barbara (16-16) rallied in the second half, slashing a 19-point deficit with a 21-4 run stretching across most of the third quarter and into the fourth to trail 42-40 with 8:31 to play. Six minutes later, the Gauchos edged into their first lead of the game, 53-51, on Drea Toler's 3-pointer.

Toler finished with 16 points and Drew Edelman had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Santa Barbara.