London will lead Howard football

(STATS) - Howard has scheduled a news conference for Monday, when former Richmond and Virginia coach Mike London is expected to take over the Bison.

London, 56, led Richmond to the 2008 FCS national championship in his first season with the Spiders and was 24-5 over two seasons before he went 27-46 at Virginia from 2010-15. He served as the associate head coach and defensive line coach at Maryland this past season.

London would replace Gary Harrell, who led Howard for six seasons. The MEAC program was 2-9 in 2016.

Various news outlets have reported London's hiring.