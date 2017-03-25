Lletget, Brooks dropped from US roster; Arriola added

U.S. coach Bruce Arena gestures during the first half of the team's World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras, Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender John Brooks have been dropped from the U.S. roster for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Panama, and forward Paul Arriola has been added.

Lletget scored the first goal in Friday's 6-0 win over Honduras, and then exited after his left foot was hurt during a slide tackle by Ever Alvarado that earned the Honduran defender a yellow card in the 15th minute. Brooks left on a stretcher in the 70th minute because of a sinus infection, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Forward Jordan Morris (right ankle) and defender Michael Orozco (right knee) also were dropped from the roster. Neither dressed Friday.

Lletget, who got his first international goal, will return to Los Angeles for evaluation.