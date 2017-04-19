Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

Liverpool will battle Bayern Munich to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham are also interested in the 18-year-old American but Dortmund are reluctant to sell, and Pulisic is happy to stay at a club at which he receives plenty of first-team opportunities.

Liverpool will continue to play Emre Can even if he has not signed a new contract when he enters the final year of his existing terms, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Can's deal expires in 2018 and negotiations remain ongoing, but there is a chance he will enter the 2017-18 campaign without a renewal.

Arsenal have entered the race for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as part of their switch to a back three, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea are in pole position to sign the Dutchman and Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton are also keen, with the Saints pricing the centre-back at £50 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned a £20 million move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, reports The Sun.

The England international is currently taking in a season-long loan at Serie A side Torino, but is looking to return to the Premier League next in 2017-18.

REDS INTERESTED IN SHAW

Liverpool are interested in Luke Shaw but Manchester United are unlikely to want to sell to a local rival, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham are the left-back's most likely destination but that move will only materialise if Manchester City stump up the cash required to sign Danny Rose.

LIVERPOOL WANT THEO

Liverpool are set to go up against Real Madrid for the signature of Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, according to a report from The Independent.

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Atletico centre-back Lucas, has made 25 La Liga appearances for loan side Alaves this season and could command a fee of up to £20 million should he be sold.

Jurgen Klopp is determined to find a long-term solution to the left side of his defence ahead of next season, with the Atletico man topping his shortlist.

LIVERPOOL EYE MANDANDA

Liverpool are interested in a surprise move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, according to Telefoot.

The former Marseille man is yet to win his place back in the Eagles' starting lineup after a long-term injury and could be brought in by Jurgen Klopp as competition for Simon Mignolet.

REDS WANT £30M FOR SAKHO

Liverpool will demand £30 million from Crystal Palace for on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Frenchman has made a significant difference to the Eagles' back line and will also draw interest from Napoli and Southampton in the summer.

FOUR-WAY FIGHT FOR JAMES

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will all battle it out to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez this summer, reports the Mirror.

Promises over playing time have not been met at the Bernabeu, causing the Colombian to seek a move away, but Madrid are keen to recoup the money they paid for him.

LIVERPOOL WANT MURIEL

Liverpool are the latest club to show an interest in Sampdoria attacker Luis Muriel, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

The Colombian forward has struck 10 goals in 29 Serie A appearances so far, with another two goals coming in two Coppa Italia games, and is being linked with a host of European clubs.

Inter, Roma, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have previously been mooted with a move for 25-year-old Muriel, with Jurgen Klopp's side now thought to be in the running.

SOLANKE ON REDS' RADAR

Liverpool are reconsidering the possibility of making a move to sign Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke, according to the Daily Mail.

The out-of-contract striker will cost English clubs around £8 million in compensation but foreign suitors much less, with RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich keen. The Reds, however, are once again weighing up whether to stump up the cash having previously scrapped the idea.

LIVERPOOL TARGET 'NEXT COMAN'

Paris Saint-Germain are concerned Mahamadou Dembele could follow in the footsteps of Kingsley Coman by leaving the club at a young age, according to France Football, with Liverpool especially interested in the 17-year-old.

The central defender is regarded as one of PSG's top prospects but the Reds, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Lille are all monitoring his situation ahead of the expiry of his contract this summer.

BARCA OPEN COUTINHO TALKS

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho by opening talks with his Brazilian-based agent, according to Sport.

The La Liga giants have been tracking the South American for some time and believe they can get their man despite fresh terms being signed at Anfield.

PL TRIO TRACKING GIBSON

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all expressed an interest in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, according to the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old, who has been drafted into the senior England squad, is expected to cost any potential suitor around £25 million.

MAN UTD PUSH TO SEAL PERISIC DEAL

Jose Mourinho was in Croatia on Friday to attempt to push through a deal to bring Liverpool target Ivan Perisic to Manchester United, according to the Sun.

Both the Reds and Chelsea are also interested in the winger, who Jurgen Klopp coached at Borussia Dortmund, but United now appear to be in pole position.

REDS RIVAL CHELSEA FOR VAN DIJK

Liverpool will rival Chelsea for the signing of £50 million-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to the Evening Standard.

Both clubs are in the market for at least one new centre-back this summer but while Chelsea have keen all season, they could face serious competition from the Reds.

LIVERPOOL STEP UP KEANE INTEREST

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in new England international Michael Keane as they look to bolster their defence, according to the Daily Mail.

Burnley are resigned to losing their star man as his contract runs down but hope potential rival bids from the likes of Everton and Manchester United will push his price above £20 million.

BARCA BACK IN FOR MAHREZ

Barcelona believe they have a chance of signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City this summer, according to Sport.

Liverpool and Juventus have already made approaches for the Algerian and could be keen again if he is available but his preference is to join the Blaugrana.

MAN UTD LEAD GIMENEZ RACE

Manchester United and Liverpool are battling to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, according to AS.

Jose Mourinho has the advantage, however, in the race for the central defender who could be available this summer after falling behind Stefan Savic in the pecking order.

WOOD AVAILABLE IN CUT-PRICE DEAL

Hamburg striker Bobby Wood will be available for just €5 million if the German club is relegated this season and €12m if they are not, according to Sport Bild.

Sport claim, furthermore, that Liverpool were among several Premier League clubs to send scouts to HSV's last home game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

LIVERPOOL WANT PAREDES

Liverpool see Roma's Leandro Paredes as a priority transfer target, TuttoMercatoWeb reports.

The midfielder, 22, has a contract with the Serie A side until 2019 but the Giallorossi will be subject to a £22 million bid in the summer.

PL PAIR TABLE KOLASINAC OFFERS

Arsenal and Liverpool have tabled offers for Schalke's in-demand defender Sead Kolasinac, according to Bild.

The highly-rated left-back will be out of contract in the summer, with AC Milan, Juventus and Roma also keen on acquiring his services.

KLOPP STILL CHASING DEMBELE

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains keen on Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele and will attempt to sign the youngster this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Dembele's stock has risen quickly in Germany and Barcelona are also said to be interested but Klopp hopes to beat the Spanish champions to the punch.

REDS ENTER KEANE RACE

Liverpool are in the running to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane at the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

Everton, Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea have all been linked with the centre-back and Jurgen Klopp is also said to have been impressed by the former Manchester United youth player.

MAN CITY LEAD DAHOUD RACE

Manchester City have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to the Sun.

The Reds have been tracking the 21-year-old for over a year but have not been able to agree a deal to bring him to Anfield and could now lose out to Pep Guardiola.

KLOPP AN ADMIRER OF INSIGNE

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old's future in the south of Italy beyond this season is not guaranteed and the Reds are said to have put €45 million on the table to sign him in January.

COUTINHO NOT INTERESTED IN MADRID

Philippe Coutinho has no interest in leaving Liverpool unless it is for Barcelona, according to Don Balon.

Real Madrid reportedly hoped to deal their rivals a blow by entering the race for the Brazilian but he has been convinced that joining up with Neymar is the best next move for him.

LIVERPOOL WATCH 'VARDY OF PORTUGAL'

Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have all watched Malian striker Moussa Marega - dubbed the 'Jamie Vardy of Portugal' - according to Bild.

Marega rose through the French lower divisions before impressing at Maritimo and signing for Porto. They have loaned the 25-year-old out to Vitoria Guimaraes this season, where he has scored 12 goals in 17 league games.

KEITA TO COST €26M

Arsenal and Liverpool have been quoted a price of €26 million to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer, according to Sport Bild.

Bayern Munich are also expected to be among those interested in the 22-year-old, who has helped the newly promoted club rise to second in the Bundesliga this season.

SUSO TO RETURN TO PL?

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Suso is a target of Chelsea and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

After struggling for opportunities at Anfield, the Spaniard has emerged as a star at AC Milan and reportedly has a fan in Antonio Conte, who would like to bring him back to England.

REDS TARGET RUFFIER

Liverpool are interested in signing Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier, according to Buzzsport.

The 30-year-old could add some experience between the posts for the Reds amid the struggles of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, with the German said to be most at risk of being sold.